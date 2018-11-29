Sylvester Stallone says Creed II is “probably” the last time he will ever play Rocky

Sylvester Stallone has shared an emotional video revealing that Creed II is “probably” the last time he will ever play Rocky Balboa.

Marking the end of an era for the actor, Stallone posted an Instagram video on Wednesday which had been recorded on the last day of filming the movie earlier this year.

In it, Stallone gives a heartfelt speech to the cast and crew, saying: “Well, this is probably my last rodeo because, what I thought happened and has happened, I never expected.

“I thought Rocky was over in 2006, and I was very happy with that. And then all of a sudden this young man [Michael B Jordan] presented himself and the whole story changed.’

“It went on to a new generation, new problems, new adventures, and I couldn’t be happier as I step back because my story has been told, there’s a whole new world that’s going to be opening up for the audience, for this generation.”

Giving his co-star Michael B Jordan a bear hug, Stallone added: “Now you have to carry the mantle.”

The actor wrote in the Instagram caption: “I just want to thank everyone around the whole wide world for taking the Rocky family into their hearts for over 40 years.

“It’s been my ultimate privilege to have been able to create and play this meaningful character. Sadly all things must pass… and end. I love you kind and generous people, and the most wonderful thing of all, is that ROCKY will never die because he lives on in you.”

Stallone first starred as Rocky in the 1976 film of the same name, which he also wrote. It was the highest-grossing film of 1976 and won three Oscars. The film spawned a franchise that has so far lasted seven sequels.

Creed II will hit UK cinemas on Friday 30th November 2018