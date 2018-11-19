I’m a Celebrity 2018: Holly Willoughby is absolutely terrified in first Bushtucker trial

The new I’m a Celebrity contestants have only been in the jungle for 24 hours, but Emily Atack has already been bitten by a snake.

In a preview clip for this Monday’s Bushtucker trial – the first of the 2018 series – the actor faces the Viper Pit where she has to put her hand into a hole of serpents to retrieve a gold star. However, they’re not too welcoming, even biting Atack’s hand and sending her screaming.

Not that you’ll notice mind. Instead, all eyes are on new co-host Holly Willoughby as she looks on absolutely terrified, yelping and spinning in horror.

Willoughby’s squeals probably aren’t going to be too comforting to Atack, but probably more so than the stifled sniggers contestants had to hear when Ant and Dec were in charge of the trials.

So, how many stars will Atack bring back to camp? Can she overcome the viper bite? And, more importantly, will Willoughby recover in time to present tonight’s show?

I’m a Celeb continues 9pm tonight, ITV