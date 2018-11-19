Call the Midwife star Charlotte Ritchie joins BBC1 comedy Ghosts

Call the Midwife and Fresh Meat star Charlotte Ritchie is joining the cast of BBC1’s spooky new comedy Ghosts, RadioTimes.com can reveal.

She is playing Alison, one of the show’s non-spectral beings, in the new series from the team behind Horrible Histories.

The new sitcom, due to air early next year, sees Horrible Histories regulars – Mathew Baynton, Simon Farnaby, Martha Howe-Douglas et al – playing spectres from different eras haunting a country pile called Button Hall.

Ritchie’s character Alison and her partner Mike (Kiell Smith-Bynoe) inherit the house and want to turn it into a bustling family hotel.

But the ghosts are having none of it and want to oust them – making this a house share comedy like no other.

“Each ghost is very much a product of their time, resigned to squabbling with each other for eternity over the most inane of daily gripes,” say the BBC. “As the ghosts attempt to oust the newcomers from their home, every day is, literally, a matter of life and death.”

Ghosts is due to air on BBC1 in 2019