Accessibility Links

On TV On TV Now On TV Tonight
  1. Home
  2. News
  3. TV
  4. Call the Midwife star Charlotte Ritchie joins BBC1 comedy Ghosts

Call the Midwife star Charlotte Ritchie joins BBC1 comedy Ghosts

She is joined by Kiell Smith-Bynoe in the new comedy from the team behind Horrible Histories

181106_Ghosts_7790

Call the Midwife and Fresh Meat star Charlotte Ritchie is joining the cast of BBC1’s spooky new comedy Ghosts, RadioTimes.com can reveal.

Advertisement

She is playing Alison, one of the show’s non-spectral beings, in the new series from the team behind Horrible Histories.

The new sitcom, due to air early next year, sees Horrible Histories regulars – Mathew Baynton, Simon Farnaby, Martha Howe-Douglas et al – playing spectres from different eras haunting a country pile called Button Hall.

Ritchie’s character Alison and her partner Mike (Kiell Smith-Bynoe) inherit the house and want to turn it into a bustling family hotel.

But the ghosts are having none of it and want to oust them – making this a house share comedy like no other.

“Each ghost is very much a product of their time, resigned to squabbling with each other for eternity over the most inane of daily gripes,” say the BBC. “As the ghosts attempt to oust the newcomers from their home, every day is, literally, a matter of life and death.”

horrible histories ghosts, BBC publicity, BD
Advertisement

Ghosts is due to air on BBC1 in 2019

Tags

All about Horrible Histories

181106_Ghosts_7790
News, photos, videos and full episode guide

You might like

120992

Yonderland warlord Negatus releases his first music video

96500

Charlotte Ritchie on adorable dogs, Siblings and the future of BBC3

Damian Kavanagh 2017

BBC3 controller Damian Kavanagh leads chase for top programmes job at Channel 4

135949.54574b3c-d485-4cb9-a878-6f36b8b19e00

Brian Pern creator eyes caravan caper with Christopher Ecccleston and Michael Kitchen

We use cookies to improve your experience of our website. Read more