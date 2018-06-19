Horrible Histories and Yonderland team reunite for spooky BBC1 sitcom Ghosts

The new show sees the cast as spectres from different eras haunting a country pile – and squabbling a lot

The team behind Horrible Histories, Yonderland, and the feature film Bill are making a new BBC1 comedy about a group of ghosts who haunt a country mansion.

Mathew Baynton, Simon Farnaby, Martha Howe-Douglas, Jim Howick, Laurence Rickard and Ben Willbond will play various ghosts who have died in the country pile of Button Hall over the centuries and continue to haunt the place.

“Each ghost is very much a product of their time, resigned to squabbling with each other for eternity over the most inane of daily gripes,” the BBC announced today at a showcase of upcoming comedies.

“But their lives – or, rather, afterlives – are thrown into turmoil when a young urban couple – Alison and Mike – surprisingly inherit the peaceful derelict house and make plans to turn it into a bustling family hotel.

“As the ghosts attempt to oust the newcomers from their home, and Mike and Alison discover the true scale of the project they’ve taken on, fate conspires to trap both sides in an impossible house share, where every day is, literally, a matter of life and death.”

Ghosts is likely to air at the end of this year or early in 2019.