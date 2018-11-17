Strictly Come Dancing leaderboard: What were the judges’ scores in Blackpool Week?

The Strictly Come Dancing celebrities and their pro partners have finally made it to the legendary ballroom that is Blackpool. But who’ll make it past this competition milestone? It’s all to play for. Keep up to date with all the couples’ scores on the night.

Check out all the Strictly judges’ scores as they come in for every dance this Saturday – with live updates:

Strictly 2018 Blackpool results

Ashley Roberts and Pasha Kovalev 40, (10,10,10,10)

Charles Venn and Karen Clifton 38 (9,9,10,10)

Joe Sugg and Dianne Buswell 38 (8,10,10,10)

Faye Tozer and Giovanni Pernice 38 (9,9,10,10)

Stacey Dooley and Kevin Clifton 33 (7,8,9,9)

Graeme Swann and Oti Mabuse 32 (7,8,8,9)

Kate Silverton and Aljaž Škorjanec 30 (7,7,8,8)

Lauren Steadman and AJ Pritchard 25 (5,6,7,7)