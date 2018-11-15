Accessibility Links

  4. Star Wars series welcomes Deadpool’s Gina Carano to the Mandalorian

Getty, TL

After news Pedro Pascal is set to lead The Mandalorian, another actor has now been linked with the live-action Star Wars series: Gina Carano.

According to Variety, Carano – the ex-MMA fighter you probably know best as Angel Dust from the first Deadpool film – has joined the show, but the exact size and nature of her role is currently unknown.

Carano started her career in the octagon, where she was nicknamed the “face of women’s MMA”, before moving into TV and starring in the American version of Gladiators.

She then moved into acting, enjoying roles in Steven Soderbergh’s Haywire, Fast & Furious 6 and, of course, Deadpool.

T. J. Miller as Weasel,Gina Carano as Angel Dust in Deadpool
TJ Miller as Weasel, Gina Carano as Angel Dust in Deadpool

The Mandalorian series – helmed by Iron Man director Jon Favreau – is set to air on new Disney streaming service Disney+, launching in the US in late 2019. The story is set in the outer reaches of the galaxy after the fall of the Empire and before the emergence of the First Order (basically, between episodes VI and VII).

Bryce Dallas Howard (whose father Ron has directed the Han Solo spin-off film), Taika Waititi (Thor: Ragnarok), Dave Filoni (Star Wars: The Clone Wars) Dope’s Rick Famuyiwa and Deborah Chow (Jessica Jones) have also signed onto the show as directors.

