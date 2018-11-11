‘Why is Louis Tomlinson dressed like he’s in Hufflepuff?’ Fans have lots of questions about the X Factor judge’s outfit

Louis Tomlinson’s latest outfit on The X Factor 2018 has fans all asking one important question: why is he dressed like he’s in Hufflepuff?

The ITV judge sported a sleek yellow and black bomber jacket during Saturday’s live show, and immediately after appearing on stage viewers started wondering whether the former One Direction star had a thing for the Harry Potter house.

“Why has Louis Tomlinson dressed like a Hufflepuff quidditch player?” wrote one of many, many fans online, comparing the yellow and black blocks to the uniform used by Hufflepuff House quidditch players.

Why has Louis Tomlinson dressed like a hufflepuff quidditch player? #xfactor — Xris (@christiffer) November 10, 2018

“Louis Tomlinson dresses like the Hufflepuff tribute for the Triwizard tournament tonight,” said another, along with a shot of Cedric Diggory actor Robert Pattinson from the Harry Potter films.

louis tomlinson dresses like the hufflepuff tribute for the triwizard tournament tonight #xfactor pic.twitter.com/IbdV68g8gu — gemma jane 🌙 (@gemmaisshort) November 10, 2018

Louis as a member of Hufflepuff in Harry Potter. pic.twitter.com/puaEOXTk13 — yolanda.🕊 ◟̽◞̽ (@lou_ehhh) November 10, 2018

The resemblance, to be fair, is uncanny, and many fans wondered whether it was a deliberate choice for Movie Week.

Is @Louis_Tomlinson dressed like he’s in hufflepuff house because it’s movie week 😍 ⚡️ #TheXFactor @TheXFactor — Gemma D 🎢✨ (@Gemma_Disney_5) November 10, 2018

Louis is upholding the movie theme in a hufflepuff quidditch player kinda way #XFactor — Becky Mollon (@BeckyMollon) November 10, 2018

Louis joined regular X Factor judges Simon Cowell and Ayda Field and stand-in judge Nile Rodgers as the ten remaining X Factor acts performed during Movie Week.

