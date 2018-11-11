Accessibility Links

On TV On TV Now On TV Tonight
  1. Home
  2. News
  3. TV
  4. ‘Why is Louis Tomlinson dressed like he’s in Hufflepuff?’ Fans have lots of questions about the X Factor judge’s outfit

‘Why is Louis Tomlinson dressed like he’s in Hufflepuff?’ Fans have lots of questions about the X Factor judge’s outfit

The former One Direction star appeared to be sporting the yellow and black colours of the Harry Potter house. Maybe it because it's Movie Week?

(ITV)

Louis Tomlinson’s latest outfit on The X Factor 2018 has fans all asking one important question: why is he dressed like he’s in Hufflepuff?

Advertisement

The ITV judge sported a sleek yellow and black bomber jacket during Saturday’s live show, and immediately after appearing on stage viewers started wondering whether the former One Direction star had a thing for the Harry Potter house.

“Why has Louis Tomlinson dressed like a Hufflepuff quidditch player?” wrote one of many, many fans online, comparing the yellow and black blocks to the uniform used by Hufflepuff House quidditch players.

“Louis Tomlinson dresses like the Hufflepuff tribute for the Triwizard tournament tonight,” said another, along with a shot of Cedric Diggory actor Robert Pattinson from the Harry Potter films.

The resemblance, to be fair, is uncanny, and many fans wondered whether it was a deliberate choice for Movie Week.

Louis joined regular X Factor judges Simon Cowell and Ayda Field and stand-in judge Nile Rodgers as the ten remaining X Factor acts performed during Movie Week.

Advertisement

The X Factor continues Sunday 11th November at 8.30pm on ITV.

Tags

All about The X Factor

The X Factor judges 2018
News, photos, videos and full episode guide

You might like

ITV, TL

Here’s exactly how the X Factor 2018 live shows will work

Guest judge Nile Rodgers during X Factor 2018 Movie Week (ITV)

Who's singing what? X Factor Movie Week full song list revealed

Getty, TL

X Factor past winners: where are they now?

imagenotavailable1

People are loving Louis Tomlinson on X Factor

We use cookies to improve your experience of our website. Read more