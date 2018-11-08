Accessibility Links

On TV On TV Now On TV Tonight
  1. Home
  2. News
  3. TV
  4. When is Peter Jackson’s They Shall Not Grow Old on TV?

When is Peter Jackson’s They Shall Not Grow Old on TV?

The Oscar-winning director's ground-breaking First World War film will colourise archive footage and convert it into 3D

They Shall Not Grow Old

Oscar-winning director Peter Jackson has directed and produced a ground-breaking new First World War film, taking archival footage before colourising it and converting to 3D.

Advertisement

Here’s everything you need to know about They Shall Not Grow Old.

What time is They Shall Not Grow Old on TV?

They Shall Not Grow Old will air on Sunday 11th November 2018 at 9.30pm on BBC2

What’s it about?

Jackson, best known as the man behind the Lord of the Rings and Hobbit film trilogies, aims to bring WWI to life using wartime footage — colourised and converted to 3D — from the Imperial War Museums’ film archive.

It will also be accompanied by original audio from the BBC archives and veterans’ voices.

“I wanted to reach through the fog of time and pull these men into the modern world, so they can regain their humanity once more – rather than be seen only as Charlie Chaplin-type figures in the vintage archive film,” Jackson said.

“By using our computing power to erase the technical limitations of 100 year old cinema, we can see and hear the Great War as they experienced it.”

Advertisement

Is there a trailer?

Yes, you can watch below.

Tags

All about They Shall Not Grow Old

They Shall Not Grow Old
News, photos, videos and full episode guide

You might like

Lenny Henry (Getty)

Sir Lenny Henry leads celebrity calls for tax break to boost diversity in entertainment industry

Sally Rooney Normal People (Getty)

Sally Rooney’s Normal People – What’s it about, who’s in the cast and when’s it on TV?

Women's Words (BBC Pictures, Netflix)

Women's Words 23 TV shows written by women to look forward to

Stacey Gregg for Women's Words (Nina Sologubenko)

Women's Words Stacey Gregg: 'I did not know that a working class girl could be a screenwriter'

We use cookies to improve your experience of our website. Read more