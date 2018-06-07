Accessibility Links

Menu
Home
News
On Demand
Peter Jackson confirms he is not involved in Amazon’s Lord of The Rings TV series

Peter Jackson confirms he is not involved in Amazon’s Lord of The Rings TV series

The Hobbit and Lord of the Rings filmmaker is not planning a return to Middle Earth

attends the premiere of New Line Cinema, MGM Pictures and Warner Bros. Pictures' "The Hobbit: The Battle of the Five Armies" at Dolby Theatre on December 9, 2014 in Hollywood, California.

Peter Jackson has confirmed he won’t be returning to Middle Earth for Amazon’s new Lord of the Rings TV series.

Advertisement

JRR Tolkien fans had wondered if the filmmaker of both The Lord of the Rings and The Hobbit movie trilogies would be involved in the streaming service’s TV adaptation in some capacity, perhaps as a producer.

But it seems those were just rumours – and Jackson will not be involved.

“I’m not involved at all in the Lord of the Rings series,” Jackson said according to French outlet Allocine.

“I understand how my name could come up, but there is nothing happening with me on this project.”

He also shot down rumours that he was considering directing a superhero movie in the DC Extended Universe.

“That’s not true. I had no discussions about that,” Jackson said. “I’m not a fan of comics, I’ve never read any, so I’m not particularly interested in adapting one for cinema. That’s not true at all.

“I’m not involved in any DC film or Lord of The Rings series but I’m ok with it, I have plenty other projects that keep me busy.”

Advertisement

He’s not kidding. At the moment he’s involved in directing the Tintin movie sequel and in producing dystopian movie Mortal Engines.

Sign up for the free RadioTimes.com newsletter

Tags

All about The Hobbit: an Unexpected Journey

attends the premiere of New Line Cinema, MGM Pictures and Warner Bros. Pictures' "The Hobbit: The Battle of the Five Armies" at Dolby Theatre on December 9, 2014 in Hollywood, California.
News, photos, videos and full episode guide

You might like

imagenotavailable1

Lord of the Reams: Martin Freeman stars in hilarious Hobbit meets The Office mash-up

imagenotavailable1

The Hobbit: The Battle of the Five Armies “Brings a much-needed shot of adrenaline – and relief”

96562

The Lord of The Rings Battle of Helm’s Deep is even more epic in Lego stop motion

imagenotavailable1

Three hobbits and an elf have a Lord of the Rings reunion!

We use cookies to improve your experience of our website. Read more