Peter Jackson confirms he is not involved in Amazon’s Lord of The Rings TV series

The Hobbit and Lord of the Rings filmmaker is not planning a return to Middle Earth

Peter Jackson has confirmed he won’t be returning to Middle Earth for Amazon’s new Lord of the Rings TV series.

Advertisement

JRR Tolkien fans had wondered if the filmmaker of both The Lord of the Rings and The Hobbit movie trilogies would be involved in the streaming service’s TV adaptation in some capacity, perhaps as a producer.

But it seems those were just rumours – and Jackson will not be involved.

“I’m not involved at all in the Lord of the Rings series,” Jackson said according to French outlet Allocine.

“I understand how my name could come up, but there is nothing happening with me on this project.”

He also shot down rumours that he was considering directing a superhero movie in the DC Extended Universe.

“That’s not true. I had no discussions about that,” Jackson said. “I’m not a fan of comics, I’ve never read any, so I’m not particularly interested in adapting one for cinema. That’s not true at all.

“I’m not involved in any DC film or Lord of The Rings series but I’m ok with it, I have plenty other projects that keep me busy.”

Advertisement

He’s not kidding. At the moment he’s involved in directing the Tintin movie sequel and in producing dystopian movie Mortal Engines.