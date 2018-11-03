“Sort the sound out!”: X Factor viewers angry after “Dalek” audio problem plagues show

X Factor viewers have been left covering their ears tonight ­after a technical fault severely scrambled the show’s audio.

Although the first hour of the show aired without technical issues, the ITV contest returned from an advert break with a robotic-like audio quality.

With the live show being pre-recorded (for the first time in the show’s 15-year history), host Dermot O’Leary couldn’t acknowledge the poor sound quality to viewers. Instead, ITV could only post small message on screen: “We are sorry for the temporary interference in sound”.

And although many viewers at home were left angry with the error…

I read this week that #XFactor was being filmed early today – surely they should have sorted the sound before now?! — annie (@annie_1245) November 3, 2018

Come on @ITV get the sound sorted out for #XFactor im turning off soon it's so bloody annoying!! — Faye (@flrowlands) November 3, 2018

How is the audience meant to vote on #XFactor this evening when the sound is being murdered by technical problems. Cannot judge if they are any good or not. — Paul Revoir (@RevPaul) November 3, 2018

Others soon laughed as they noticed the fault made everyone on screen sound like a Dalek…

I take it the Daleks have taken over the sound booth.

😂🤖#XFactor pic.twitter.com/3P5nATpo9u — Jack Batchelor (@JackBatchelor3) November 3, 2018

By the sound of it the Daleks are smashing it on @TheXFactor tonight pic.twitter.com/e3Jn1bRufi — Chris Moyles (@ChrisMoyles) November 3, 2018

I now know what the child of a #Dalek and a #Liverpudlian would sound like. #XFactor pic.twitter.com/eVZJlaQy0n — 🇪🇺🇮🇪🏳️‍🌈 I have opnions 🌊🌊🌊 (@PolymathBGD) November 3, 2018

Fortunately, the sound issues were sorted when the show next returned from an advert break some 10 minutes later…

Just heard that a blue police box was seen in the #xfactor studio. Looks like #DoctorWho sorted out the Dalek interference. pic.twitter.com/vbTHVXgGRC — Ybbag.B (@gabstarb) November 3, 2018

But some couldn’t help incredibly sorry for singers Danny Tetley and Anthony Russell, whose performances were ruined by the problem. And since the show wasn’t live, the pair were unable to perform again on the night.

That sound interference is so unfair for the contestants singing while its broke. Sound like cats being dragged being down a motor way #XFactor — Aოყ T (@AmyThompsonNew) November 3, 2018

Oh dear the sound situation is awful 😂 😂 poor Danny and Anthony #XFactor #dalek — Catherine Imrie (@Catherine_Imrie) November 3, 2018

That is an absolute shambles by ITV tonight with the sound on #XFactor– most unfair on those contestants whose performances were ruined. It's pre-recorded so why not take off air until sorted? Shambolic. — Chris Cooper 📻📺🎙⚽🏈🏏🐴🍓🥕🌽 (@ChrisCoopsSport) November 3, 2018

#xfactor should have been paused until sound was sorted out. Totally unfair. No excuse as show wasn’t live — Julie Thomas (@juliethomas994) November 3, 2018

Just how will the error affect the vote? Will more twists (and maybe Daleks) be in store tomorrow? Watch this space for any news.