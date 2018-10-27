Accessibility Links

The X Factor: Dalton Harris went down an absolute storm with viewers in week two

His performance of Whitney Houston’s I Have Nothing blew fans away

Jamaican singer Dalton Harris blew viewers away with his performance of Whitney Houston’s I Have Nothing on the second X Factor live show.

Louis Tomlinson’s act had everything according to the judges and the people watching at home.

The theme in week two was guilty pleasures, but on Twitter no one was feeling guilty about loving his performance…

Dalton won an X Factor-style singing contest in Jamaica in 2010 and landed a record deal with Penthouse Records, securing first place in the Jamaican dancehall charts with one of his singles.

We think he’s going to go pretty far on The X Factor too…

All about The X Factor

News, photos, videos and full episode guide

This image is strictly embargoed until 00.01 Saturday 6th October 2018 From Thames/Syco The X Factor: SR15: Ep11 on ITV Pictured: Six Chair Challenge: Dalton Andre-Harris.

