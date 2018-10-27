The X Factor: Dalton Harris went down an absolute storm with viewers in week two
His performance of Whitney Houston’s I Have Nothing blew fans away
Jamaican singer Dalton Harris blew viewers away with his performance of Whitney Houston’s I Have Nothing on the second X Factor live show.
Louis Tomlinson’s act had everything according to the judges and the people watching at home.
The theme in week two was guilty pleasures, but on Twitter no one was feeling guilty about loving his performance…
- All the acts in the X Factor 2018 live shows: Girls, Boys, Groups and Overs
- Who is X Factor’s Dalton Harris? The Jamaican act who won a singing show and landed a record deal
- RadioTimes.com newsletter: get the latest TV and entertainment news direct to your inbox
if Dalton doesn’t win the xfactor then what’s the point
— Deena 🍁 (@Blowjobshire) October 27, 2018
Dalton Harris world class #XFactor
— Linda Lambert (@LindaTVDealer) October 27, 2018
Dalton coming back to judges house after slaying tonight #xfactor pic.twitter.com/e1NsPQg01T
— martha (@hoowtolovejb) October 27, 2018
#XFactor Dalton Harris! Absolutely unbelievable!
— Ariff (@AriffK_88) October 27, 2018
Dalton is my winner already. One hell of a voice #XFactor pic.twitter.com/b55gIYZKr4
— Alex (@Alex_James89) October 27, 2018
I’VE GOT CHILLS!!! Dalton is UNBELIEVABLE #xfactor
— Laetitia. (@voyould) October 27, 2018
Dalton won an X Factor-style singing contest in Jamaica in 2010 and landed a record deal with Penthouse Records, securing first place in the Jamaican dancehall charts with one of his singles.
We think he’s going to go pretty far on The X Factor too…