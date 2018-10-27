The X Factor: Dalton Harris went down an absolute storm with viewers in week two

Jamaican singer Dalton Harris blew viewers away with his performance of Whitney Houston’s I Have Nothing on the second X Factor live show.

Louis Tomlinson’s act had everything according to the judges and the people watching at home.

The theme in week two was guilty pleasures, but on Twitter no one was feeling guilty about loving his performance…

Dalton won an X Factor-style singing contest in Jamaica in 2010 and landed a record deal with Penthouse Records, securing first place in the Jamaican dancehall charts with one of his singles.

We think he’s going to go pretty far on The X Factor too…