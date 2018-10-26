Accessibility Links

  4. Steven Moffat says Doctor Who risks looking ‘cheap’ compared with big-budget TV series

Steven Moffat says Doctor Who risks looking ‘cheap’ compared with big-budget TV series

“A show that generates as much money as Doctor Who should be getting more of it back, frankly.”

Steven Moffat

With fierce competition from Netflix and Amazon Prime offering big budgets and slickly made dramas, former Doctor Who boss Steven Moffat has expressed concern that the BBC1 sci-fi classic could be left behind.

Sherlock writer Moffat, who took the reins from Russell T Davies in 2009, left the programme last year, with Broadchurch creator Chris Chibnall now fronting the show.

Chibnall’s Doctor Who, with Jodie Whittaker starring as the Thirteenth Doctor (and first woman in the role) has so far been a commercial and critical success.

The Ghost Monument

But Moffat believes a show which spins as much money as Doctor Who should receive a bigger budget, so it doesn’t look “cheap” in comparison to its competitors.

Speaking in an episode of the Sitcom Geeks podcast, he explained, “That’s the big challenge of Doctor Who now… running the risk of looking as cheap now as it did then, compared to what the rest of TV is doing, unless they put a whole lot more money into it.

“And it’s still an inexpensive show. A show that generates as much money as Doctor Who should be getting more of it back, frankly.”

Steven Moffat and Peter Capaldi (Getty, HF)
Steven Moffat and Peter Capaldi

He added, “Television didn’t use to look the way it looks now. When we watch now, we watch something that’s quite often better than cinema.

“Have you seen the recent Game Of Thrones? I haven’t seen anything in the cinema that matches their battle scenes.”

Despite Moffat’s concerns, Doctor Who is currently enjoying some of its highest ever ratings, with Whittaker’s debut attracting a staggering 8.2 million.

Last week’s ground-breaking episode, Rosa, was also highly praised for its informative and sensitive observation of racism in 1950’s America.

All about Doctor Who

Jodie Whittaker as the Doctor in Doctor Who series 11 (BBC, HF)
News, photos, videos and full episode guide

