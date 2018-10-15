Similar to the format of Sherlock, the mini-series will consist of three 90-minute episodes.

However, unlike Sherlock, the vampire story – inspired by Bram Stoker’s classic novel – won’t take place in the modern day. The new drama will initially be set in Transylvania in 1897, with the bloodthirsty Count drawing plans against Victorian London.

According to the BBC, the series will re-introduce the world to Dracula, “the vampire who made evil sexy”.

"There have always been stories about great evil. What’s special about Dracula, is that Bram Stoker gave evil its own hero,” said Gatiss and Moffat in a joint statement.

The series will be produced by Hartswood Films and co-produced by BBC1 and Netflix.

Sue Vertue, executive producer at Hartswood Films, said, "We are absolutely thrilled to be back at the BBC, and also delighted that Netflix are coming on board with Dracula. There’s nothing like fresh blood.”

An air date for the series has yet to be confirmed.