So, what else do we actually know about the series so far? The three-part story, with episodes 90 minutes each, will see Moffat reuniting with Sherlock star Mark Gatiss. The pair are currently writing the show – a “stablemate” to Sherlock, according to Gatiss – that will be based on the classic 1897 novel by Bram Stoker in which the bloodthirsty Count moves from Transylvania to England.

And while Gatiss didn’t have an answer as to who could play the titular monster when we asked him in February, he did say before that he would love to play lunatic asylum inmate Renfield.

Will the series be on TV soon, though? Don’t Count on it: Moffat and Gatiss have only just started writing the show. Sadly, for now, we may have to wait a few years before Dracula flies onto screens.