So, who is that? In the original 1897 Dracula novel, R M Renfield is an inmate at a lunatic asylum who eats living creatures in the hope of gaining their life-force. This starts with him eating flies, before progressing to spiders and birds.

He soon comes under the influence of vampire Count Dracula, who promises Renfield an endless supply of insects and rats in exchange for unwavering loyalty. Spoiler: this deal doesn’t end well for either of them.

Renfield has been played by many actors, including Tom Waits (Seven Psychopaths) in the 1992 film and Dwight Frye in the 1931 big screen adaptation.

More like this

Advertisement

Although we’ll probably have to wait until 2019 to see the shown on screen, Gatiss has promised Dracula will be a “stablemate” of his Sherlock adaptation.