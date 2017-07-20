“I think I can safely say it’s a stablemate of Sherlock Holmes,” Gatiss, who guest-edited this week’s issue of Radio Times as part of the BBC’s Gay Britannia season, told us in an exclusive video interview (see below).

“It’s not about a horse!” he joked. “It’s a horse with deductive powers.”

But what could Gatiss mean? Will Dracula overlap Sherlock in tone, length or writing style, or was he just referring to the fact that both are iconic literary characters?

Or could we truly be seeing the most daring adaptation of Bram Stoker’s terrifying villain yet, involving a crime-solving, vampiric horse set on dazzling the world with his intellect?

Sadly, for now, it seems we’ll have to wait a few years before we find out – but our money’s on the horse.

