Mark Gatiss and Steven Moffat’s Dracula series will be a “stablemate” of Sherlock adaptation
Radio Times guest editor Mark Gatiss drops hints about the future
A few weeks ago the world was rocked with the news that Sherlock co-creators Mark Gatiss and Steven Moffat were working together on a new adaptation of Dracula, with the classic vampire character set to return to screens at some point in the coming years.
Now Gatiss has dropped one more clue about the upcoming series, which he says will bear some resemblance to the last literary character he and Moffat brought to the screen.
“I think I can safely say it’s a stablemate of Sherlock Holmes,” Gatiss, who guest-edited this week’s issue of Radio Times as part of the BBC’s Gay Britannia season, told us in an exclusive video interview (see below).
“It’s not about a horse!” he joked. “It’s a horse with deductive powers.”
But what could Gatiss mean? Will Dracula overlap Sherlock in tone, length or writing style, or was he just referring to the fact that both are iconic literary characters?
Or could we truly be seeing the most daring adaptation of Bram Stoker’s terrifying villain yet, involving a crime-solving, vampiric horse set on dazzling the world with his intellect?
Sadly, for now, it seems we’ll have to wait a few years before we find out – but our money’s on the horse.
