Madame Tussauds Doctor Who exhibit unveils life-like Jodie Whittaker wax figure – and the actual Tardis used in series 11

Fans can get their photo taken with the Thirteenth Doctor and go on an adventure to find her sonic screwdriver

Blackpool waxwork museum Madame Tussauds has unveiled a new Doctor Who exhibition which features a stunningly life-like wax figure of Jodie Whittaker.

An immersive new section of Madame Tussauds Blackpool is now dedicated to the era of the Thirteenth Doctor, where fans will be able to venture into a forest to search for the sonic screwdriver, and get a selfie with the show’s new star and her Tardis – which is the very same prop used in the current 11th series of Doctor Who.

Whittaker sat for the wax-maker in person, and it has made for a truly impressive replica.

“It’s an incredible honour to become part of the Madame Tussauds family, they’ve done such an amazing job!” Whittaker said.

Check out some images of the wax figure and the rest of the set-up below.

Another image gives us a look at the fan’s journey through the forest, as hinted at above.

The Doctor Who area is now open in Madame Tussauds Blackpool, and is included in the ticket price, starting from £13.50 for children and £18.00 for adults (additional 20% discount available when tickets are booked online).

Doctor Who continues this Sunday on BBC1

Doctor Who at Madame Tussauds Blackpool
