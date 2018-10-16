Accessibility Links

On TV On TV Now On TV Tonight
  1. Home
  2. News
  3. TV
  4. “Turbulent times are ahead”: first look at Victoria series 3

“Turbulent times are ahead”: first look at Victoria series 3

Royal smiles are in short supply in this teaser image from the new series of ITV's Victoria

Jenna Coleman as the Queen and Tom Hughes as Prince Albert in ITV's Victoria

In a first-look image that practically screams “we are not amused,” Jenna Coleman and Tom Hughes are back for series three of Victoria as the Queen and her husband Prince Albert.

Advertisement

The glum portrait is our first official look at Coleman in season three, with ITV promising that “turbulent times are ahead” when the drama returns in 2019.

“Turbulent times” sounds about right. When we rejoin the royal couple, the year will be 1848 – a key year in European history.

Series three will see Victoria under pressure from the government to leave London for her own safety, amid fears of revolution and unrest in London.

But the Queen is also facing pressure within the royal marriage, and writer Daisy Goodwin has said she is keen to explore tensions around Victoria’s frequent pregnancies and her relationship with her husband.

Asked whether she’ll continue to play Victoria after series three goes out in 2019, Coleman recently told Radio Times: “We’re deciding on a series-by-series basis.”

She added: “In the next one she’s starting to look a bit more matronly, she’s had six or seven children, so a bit wider, bit more of a bust, the make-up is more drawn… but there will come a point in her story when no amount of prosthetic make-up or me lowering my voice will be convincing enough.”

Advertisement

This article was originally published on 5 October 2018

Sign up for the free RadioTimes.com newsletter

Tags

All about Victoria

Victoria (ITVPictures, MH)
News, photos, videos and full episode guide

You might like

Jenna Coleman Victoria S2

Jenna Coleman says there will “come a point” when she’ll have to quit Victoria

Jenna Coleman as the Queen and Tom Hughes as Prince Albert in ITV's Victoria

Victoria and Albert will be “terrified” in series three, says writer Daisy Goodwin

WARNING: Embargoed for publication until 00:00:01 on 20/02/2018 - Programme Name: The Cry - TX: n/a - Episode: The Cry - Teaser (No. n/a) - Picture Shows: Joanna (JENNA COLEMAN) - (C) Synchronicity - Photographer: Lachlan Moore

Review Jenna Coleman's missing baby drama The Cry is frustrating and disjointed

Jenna Coleman in The Cry, BBC One, 30th Sept 9pm

The Cry’s Jenna Coleman: ‘People confuse your private life with the roles you play’

We use cookies to improve your experience of our website. Read more