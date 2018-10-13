Claudia and Tess reference Seann and Katya story as they open Strictly live show

Claudia Winkleman and Tess Daly opened week four’s Strictly Come Dancing with an acknowledgement of the story that has dominated the headlines since Seann Walsh and Katya Jones were pictured kissing on a night out.

The comedian was photographed with his married pro partner Jones in the street in a picture that was made public on Sunday. The photo led Walsh’s girlfriend Rebecca Humphries to end their relationship.

“For the last seven days our couples have been eating, sleeping and breathing dance,” Daly said, as she opened Saturday’s live show.

Winkleman added: “Apart from that I’d say it has been a quiet week.”

“Other than a few headlines,” Daly responded, before quickly moving on: “Right, let’s get them out here because it’s time to meet our Strictly stars.”

Earlier this week, Walsh and Jones appeared on It Takes Two to address the controversy.

Host Zoe Ball said: “On It Takes Two we like to talk about the dancing, but that has been somewhat overshadowed by events this week. You’ve both apologised for your behaviour, is there anything else that either of you would like to say?”

An emotional Walsh responded: “I think that, obviously I’m sorry, for the hurt that I’ve caused, we were getting on well, we were having fun, we had a couple of drinks and we made a huge mistake. I regret it deeply.”

He and Jones had previously apologised on Twitter for their “one-off mistake,” with Jones – who is married to fellow Strictly professional dancer Neil Jones – writing: “I love my husband and we are very happy together, this is not a reflection on our relationship.”

On It Takes Two, she added: “Obviously I apologised and I can’t apologise enough to everyone it hurt and involved. But the main thing for me, me and Neil are absolutely fine, and that’s what matters to me the most right now, and focusing on my job and doing it as professionally as I can.”