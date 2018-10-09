In her statement, Humphries wrote, “Those pictures were taken on October 3rd. It was my birthday. I was alone at home when Sean texted at 10pm saying the two of them were going for one innocent drink. We spoke and I told him, not for the first time, that his actions over the past three weeks had lead me to believe something inappropriate was going on.

“He aggressively, and repeatedly, called me a psycho/nuts/mental. As he has done countless times throughout our relationship when I’ve questioned his inappropriate, hurtful behaviour.”

Humphries added that she is “not a victim”, and urged women in similar situations to trust their "instincts.”

“This whole business has served to reminded me that I am a strong, capable person who is now free; and no victim. I have a voice and will use it by saying this to any woman out there who deep down feels worthless and trapped with a man they love: believe in yourself and your instincts. It’s more than lying, it’s controlling.”

She finished the statement by confirming she had now left the Strictly contestant, and was not sorry that she had taken their cat with her.

Following her post, Humphries then retweeted support she received from Scottish Women’s Aid, who urged people to leave ‘abusive’ relationships.

Humphries’ statement has seen a legion of followers offer their support to the star, with Stacey Solomon writing, “What a powerful, important message. You will help so many people going through similar experiences. You’re amazing.”

Carol Vorderman added, “Rebecca, you deserve the best, and your best is yet to come.”

Jones, who is married to fellow Strictly professional Neil Jones, and Walsh, have since offered apologies on social media after The Sun on Sunday released the pictures.

Walsh wrote, “In light of the story in today’s newspaper I would like to offer my sincere apologies for my actions. This is no excuse but it was a one-off drunken mistake which I am truly sorry for.”

Neil Jones and Katya Jones - Strictly Come Dancing

Jones also tweeted: “I’m so sorry about any offence or hurt I may have caused with my actions. I wasn’t thinking and it was a one-off mistake after some drinks. I love my husband and we are very happy together, this is not a reflection on our relationship.”

Since the news broke, there has been speculation that Walsh and Jones will exit the show but the upcoming Strictly song and dance list suggests otherwise, with the pair due to perform a Charleston to Bills by Lunchmoney Lewis in week four of the competition.