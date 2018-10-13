After the pair scored a healthy 22 from the judges during their impressive routine during Movie Week, will Katie’s jiving skills see her clamber up the leaderboard?

Ashley Roberts and Pasha Kovalev – Tango to Look What You Made Me Do by Taylor Swift

It famously takes two to tango – will frontrunner Ashley be able to keep up her winning street with Pasha as she takes to the floor with this fierce Taylor Swift number?

Lauren Steadman and AJ Pritchard – Quickstep to If You’re Over Me by Years and Years

Will triathelete Lauren be able to keep up with her competitors during the notoriously difficult Quickstep?

Stacey Dooley and Kevin Clifton – Foxtrot to Hi Ho Silver Lining by Jeff Beck

BBC

Despite claiming her only dance experience comes from getting down in night-clubs, Stacey stunned viewers by scoring an impressive 32 during Movies Week. Will she be able to keep up the tempo with her foxtrot?

Faye Tozer and Giovanni Pernice – Rumba to Chandelier by Sia

Steps singer Faye has managed to avoid a Tragedy so far after topping the leaderboard with her quickstep during Movie Week. Will she be able to cause a chain reaction and hit the heights for the second time running with a rousing rumba to Sia?

Kate Silverton and Aljaz Skorjanec – Samba to Africa by Toto

Newsreader Kate has surprised us all by unleashing her inner dancing queen paired up to Aljaz – after her fiery foxtrot last week, will her samba be equally saucy for week four?

Vick Hope and Graziano Di Prima – Quickstep to Can’t Hurry Love by Diana Ross and the Supremes

Having previously stated that she struggles with the fast dances, will Capital DJ Vick be able to pull of a limber quickstep with partner Graziano?

Danny John-Jules and Amy Dowden – Viennese Waltz to I’ve Gotta Be Me by Sammy Davis Jnr

Proving himself to be a dark horse of the competition with his smooth moves on the dancefloor, with actor Danny waltz his way to the top to the leaderboard with this classic?

Seann Walsh and Katya Jones – Charleston to Bills by Lunchmoney Lewis

The Charleston is likely to be the last thing on Seann and Katya’s mind this week, after pictures of them passionately kissing were revealed by The Sun on Sunday. Will Seann’s performance be able to change the public’s perception?

Dr Ranj Singh and Janette Manrara – Paso Doble to Cancion del Mariachi by Los Lobos

After a middling score of 20 during Movies Week, will Dr Ranj be able to unleash his fiery spirit with the passionate Paso Doble?

Charles Venn and Karen Clifton – Salsa to Use It Up and Wear It Out by Odyssey

Undoubtedly looking to bounce back after being in the bottom two last week, Casualty actor Charles will be sizing up the salsa to see him climb the leader board.

Graeme Swann and Oti Mabuse – Jive to Don’t Stop Me Now by Queen

Cricketers famously do well in Strictly, and after scoring an impressive 31 in Movies Week, Graeme doesn’t look like he’ll be bucking the trend. Will he be having such a good time when he jives to Queen’s Don’t Stop Me Now?

Joe Sugg and Dianne Buswell – Cha Cha to Just Got Paid by Sigala feat Ella Eyre and Meghan Trainor

YouTube personality Joe slowed things down with a sombre American Smooth last week – will he be increasing the tempo this time around with a cheeky cha cha?