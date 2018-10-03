Meet Apprentice 2018 candidate and Shameless actress Sarah Byrne

Not only does Apprentice candidate Sarah Byrne say she’s a “child whisperer”, but the Kid’s Acting Academy owner openly admits she’s loud. Seriously loud. “Especially when I get excited! It just gets louder and LOUDER!” she bellows in her audition tape.

Advertisement

But while Byrne excels in volume, she confesses to lacking in business terminology. And Byrne also says she’s angered by “people in business who turn their noses up at the working-class demographic”.

There’s also a chance you recognise the businesswoman from her previous TV roles. From 2008-9 she starred as Meena Karib in Channel 4 drama Shameless. Meena was the wild teenager who used to convince boys she was pregnant in order to get money off them to pay for abortions.

Byrne has also made brief appearances in Hollyoaks and BBC’s Sorted.

Nowadays she can be found teaching others to act as head of the Sarah Byrne Acting Academy in Oldham. And it’s this experience she thinks will allow her to conquer other candidates: “If I can handle 70 children coming through my door on a Saturday, I can handle anything!”

Sarah Byrne: The Facts

Age: 29

Occupation: Owner, Children’s Acting Academy

Lives: Manchester

Twitter: @MsSarahByrne

Advertisement

Instagram: @mssarahbyrne