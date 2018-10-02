Jodie Whittaker reveals the one warning David Tennant gave her about playing the Doctor

Doctor Who’s Jodie Whittaker has revealed the one warning David Tennant gave her about playing the Doctor.

Speaking on ITV’s This Morning, Whittaker told Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield about a conversation she and former Doctor Tennant had just after she was cast in the new series of Doctor Who.

“Chibs [showrunner Chris Chibnall] called [Tennant] and said the person who’s about to be announced is having a mini meltdown – can they give you a ring?” she said.

“He [Tennant] laughed a lot and was incredibly enthusiastic and excited for me because it’s a really small group of people.”

But, she added, he did have just one bad thing to say about taking on the mammoth part…

“He did warn me the line learning is hard and he’s not wrong.”

Which makes sense, given the Doctor’s essentially a two-hearted alien encyclopaedia.

Whittaker also talked about the other key challenge working on Doctor Who poses – keeping quiet about spoilers – a skill she honed during her time on Chibnall’s ITV crime drama Broadchurch. “I’m not allowed to tell anyone anything when I work with Chris,” she joked.

Whittaker will star in her first full episode as the Doctor on Sunday 7th October at 6.45pm on BBC1, alongside new series companions Bradley Walsh, Tosin Cole and Mandip Gill.

Speaking to Schofield and Willoughby, the actress joked that Walsh was a “nightmare” to work with while she was trying to film — due to his constant teasing and “bathroom fart noises”.