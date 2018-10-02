Accessibility Links

On TV On TV Now On TV Tonight
Home
News
TV
First trailer for David Tennant and Jessica Hynes’ new BBC series There She Goes

First trailer for David Tennant and Jessica Hynes’ new BBC series There She Goes

Tennant and Hynes play the parents of a nine-year-old girl with severe learning disabilities

There She Goes (BBC)

The BBC has released the first trailer for There She Goes, a new comedy-drama series starring David Tennant and Jessica Hynes as the parents of a nine-year-old girl with severe learning disabilities.

Advertisement

In the footage, Tennant’s character is seen wrestling with his squirming daughter, Rosie, as he’s asked whether she’s expanded her vocabulary beyond “‘x’, ‘y’ and ‘z'”.

“Very few words and moments of explosive violence. Very much like Jason Bourne,” the Broadchurch star quips in response.

The BBC4 series was penned by veteran comedy scriptwriter Shaun Pye (Rack Pack, Todd Margaret), who drew from his own experiences for the show. Pye’s own daughter, who was born in 2006, has an extremely rare, and so far undiagnosed, chromosomal disorder.

The trailer features emotional flashbacks to Rosie as a baby, before showing the family coping with their day-to-day life.

“I don’t like to admit I keep getting beaten by a tiny nine-year-old girl,” Tennant jokes, as he and W1A’s Hynes carry a struggling Rosie across the street.

Advertisement

There She Goes will begin on BBC4 on 16th October

Tags

All about There She Goes

There She Goes (BBC)
News, photos, videos and full episode guide

You might like

David Tennant, Getty, SL

David Tennant to star in a moving new BBC4 comedy about bringing up a disabled child

Russell T Davies and Jodie Whittaker as the Thirteenth Doctor (Getty, BBC, HF)

Russell T Davies has created new incarnations of the Doctor beyond Jodie Whittaker

(SEAC)

UPDATED DAILY The best new movies and TV shows on Netflix

Tenth Doctor

The 13 unluckiest characters in Doctor Who

We use cookies to improve your experience of our website. Read more