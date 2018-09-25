New Doctor Who stars hit the red carpet for series 11 premiere

Jodie Whittaker and her Doctor Who companions hit the red carpet alongside the show’s creators ahead of the series 11 launch in Sheffield on Monday.

Thirteenth Doctor Whittaker was joined by Bradley Walsh, who plays sidekick Graham, as well as Tosin Cole and Mandip Gill as Ryan and Yasmin.

The premiere took place in Sheffield because the first episode – The Woman Who Fell to Earth – is set in the city.

Whittaker and Bradley Walsh both posed in front of their new home, the Tardis.

And here’s one of the Doctor with all three of her companions: Ryan, Yasmin and Graham.

Below, showrunner Chris Chibnall, producer Matt Stevens and director Jamie Childs can also be seen with the main cast…

Doctor Who series 11 premieres on BBC1 on 7th October