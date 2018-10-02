Accessibility Links

Holly Willoughby gives emotional speech as This Morning marks 30th anniversary with special Bafta

The presenter was joined on stage by Philip Schofield, Richard Madeley, Judy Finnigan, Eamonn Holmes and Ruth Langsford

Holly Willoughby and Philip Schofield at Bafta, Getty

Holly Willoughby gave a heartwarming speech as ITV’s This Morning was given a special recognition Bafta to mark its 30th anniversary.

Willoughby and her This Morning co-presenter Phillip Schofield accepted the award on behalf of the show’s team and its previous presenters, including Richard Madeley and Judy Finnigan.

“It’s amazing, isn’t it,” Willoughby said. “To be stood up here holding a BAFTA for a show that you’re lucky enough to even be a part of is incredible.”

She went on to praise the show’s team: “This has I think the best team in TV.”

“It gives you something that no other show can,” she added, “whether it be friendship, or whether it be skills in telly…”

And of course, on the word ‘friendship’, Willoughby looked over at her co-presenter and long time bestie Schofield — who looked like he might have something in his eye…

You can watch the speech below.

All about This Morning

Holly Willoughby and Philip Schofield at Bafta, Getty
News, photos, videos and full episode guide

