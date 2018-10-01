Candice Brown got married and her fellow Bake Off stars gifted her 12 wedding cakes

TV baker Candice Brown recently got married in Burgundy and her Great British Bake Off co-stars assembled for her big day – with 12 (!) cakes.

From fan favourite Selasi Gbormittah, to Val Stones, Jane Beedle, Andrew Smyth and Rav Bansal, the stars of the 2016 baking series each whipped up a cake for the bride.

“There will never be another wedding-cake table like that – there was enough to feed about 300 people,” Candice revealed to HELLO! magazine.

And even better than that, the bakers documented their shenanigans abroad in what we hope is the first of many Bake Off Road Trips.

Firstly, they had to set off early in the morning to make it to France…

A bit too early for some of the bakers…

Who then got stumped by a few car troubles…

How many bakers does it take to fix headlight deflectors? Clearly more than we have got!!! We need an engineer, oh wait we have got one. 😂😂😂😂😂@cakesmyth @Tom_gilliford @michaelgeo96 pic.twitter.com/Z5lDlN0YDh — Jane Beedle (@Janebbakes) September 21, 2018

But then everyone assembled for some very smiley selfies…

Most of the gang are here now. @bakedbybenji pic.twitter.com/ydzPhy3OtS — Jane Beedle (@Janebbakes) September 21, 2018

And the next morning it was “just like Christmas”, according to Selasi.

Tom recreated a Bake Off technical task for Jane…

#bakeoffroadtrip breakfast. @Tom_gilliford made me a special lacy pancake. Touch of deja vu. Bake off batter week 😂😂 pic.twitter.com/W3WmZMlSPE — Jane Beedle (@Janebbakes) September 23, 2018

Andrew and Selasi prepped for their first dance…

Candice finally got hitched.

Our perfect day ❤️ Out tomorrow in @hellomag my husband and I literally cannot wait to see it! https://t.co/pu92dczEay pic.twitter.com/VWLviMB5VC — Candice Brown (@CandiceBrown) September 30, 2018

And Andrew, Tom and Michael celebrated by jumping into a pool…

Had the most wonderful weekend with all the #gbbo bakers in France celebrating @CandiceBrown getting hitched! @Tom_gilliford , @michaelgeo96 and I definitely made the most of our pool 😂 pic.twitter.com/meYxQyJ6TZ — Andrew Smyth (@cakesmyth) September 25, 2018

Sadly the bakers didn’t post pics of their creations on Twitter, but let’s face it, their road trip pics are all the sweetness we’ll ever need again.

