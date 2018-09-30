The X Factor 2018: Who are the Girls competing in the Six Chair Challenge?

The most terrifying stage of The X Factor is back: it’s time for the Six Chair Challenge.

Advertisement

The round is set to be a difficult one for the girls, this year mentored by Simon Cowell. With the likes of Georgia Burgess, Maria Laroco and many many more quality acts performing this weekend, the head judge has his work cut out.

So, which acts will we see performing for a spot in the Judges’ Houses? See below for our list of everyone who’s made it through the auditions stage…

Georgia Burgess

First audition song: Who’s Loving You (The Jackson 5)

Six Chair Challenge song: Happy (Pharrell)

In her first audition, the 20-year-old temporary recruitment worker earned a standing ovation and some very high praise from Louis Tomlinson: “Out of everybody that we’ve seen, I’m gunna say it, that was my favourite. Great, great vocals!”

First audition song: Purple Rain (Prince)

Six Chair Challenge song: Queen of the Night (Whitney Houston)

Seventeen-year-old Maria Laroco flew all the way from the Philippines to blow the judges away with her powerful rendition of Prince’s Purple Rain.

First audition song: The Prayer (Celine Dion and Andrea Bocelli)

Six Chair Challenge song: Never Enough (Loren Allred)

In probably the most surprising X Factor auditions of this year, the 27-year-old from The Philippines impressed judges with two voices after singing both parts of classic Celine Dion and Andrea Bocelli duet.

Bella Penfold

First audition song: Fell in Love with a Boy (Joss Stone)

Six Chair Challenge song: Blinded by Your Grace (Stormzy)

Determined to show an “average joe can crack on and do what they wanna do”, the 19-year-old hotel singer from Essex blew away judges with her Joss Stone cover – all four panel members sent her through to the next round.

Lanya Matthews

First audition song: And I Am Telling You I’m Not Going (Jennifer Hudson)

Six Chair Challenge song: I Didn’t Know My Own Strength (Whitney Houston)

The 17-year-old student from Tottenham took on a huge Jennifer Hudson number – and didn’t disappoint. With Simon saying, “That was more than a performance, that was a statement”, all judges sent Lanya into the next round.

Shan

First audition song: Never be Enough (Loren Allred)

Six Chair Challenge song: Alive (Sia)

Another X Factor hopeful offering the judges a cover from The Greatest Showman soundtrack, Shan left all judges awestruck. Simon in particular was taken aback, saying: “When I am asked, ‘How can you do these shows year after year’, it’s for moments like this. I was genuinely blown away.”

Molly Scott

First audition song: Man’s World (James Brown)

Six Chair Challenge song: Say Something (A Great Big World)

Sixteen-year-old Molly Scott showed whose world it really is with this rousing take on a James Brown classic. Four yeses very much deserved.

First audition song: Never Enough (The Greatest Showman)

Six Chair Challenge song: Piece by Piece (Kelly Clarkson)

Having made it to the Six Chair Challenge last year, 20-year-old make-up artist Scarlett Lee initially returned with an original song called Survival. This, however, did not impress Simon Cowell, who asked her to perform another song. She chose Never Enough from the hit film The Greatest Showman. The rest, as they say, is four yeses.

April Darby

First audition song: not aired

Six Chair Challenge song: Angels (Robbie Williams)

Her first audition didn’t make it to air, but the American-Dutch singer is hoping to impress the judges during the Six Chair Challenge. Darby has already starred in a number of videos and already enjoyed major roles in plays such as Sister Act across theatres in The Netherlands.

Ava Lily

First audition song: not aired

Six Chair Challenge song: Perfect (One Direction)

You won’t have seen Ava on this year’s show yet, with her first audition not making it to air. But Looks like Lily doesn’t need the exposure: her video for song Painkiller has achieved over 190,000 views.

Jennifer Owens

First audition song: not aired

Six Chair Challenge song: original

Another contestant whose first audition was cut from the show, we’ll see Essex singer Owens taking on the Six Chair Challenge. She’s already built up some impressive numbers on Youtube, gaining over 247,000 views with a cover of Calum Scott’s You Are The Reason.

Advertisement

The X Factor is on 8.35pm Saturday and 8pm Sunday, ITV