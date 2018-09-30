Accessibility Links

Where can I watch the Formula 1 2018 Russian Grand Prix live on TV?

Can Lewis Hamilton pull further away from Sebastian Vettel? Follow the race live on TV via Sky Sports and Channel 4

Lewis Hamilton on track during practice for the Formula One Grand Prix of Russia at Sochi Autodrom (Getty))

Lewis Hamilton has a 40 point advantage in the Formula 1 drivers’ standings as the F1 grid arrives in Russia for the 16th race of the 2018 season.

Sky Sports will have full live coverage of the whole race weekend, with Channel 4 broadcasting highlights of qualifying and the race.

It’s a packed weekend of sport, with Ryder Cup golf, Premier League matches and a potentially decisive Formula 1 battle all taking place.

Find out how to follow all the action live on TV this weekend, with full Sky Sports and Channel 4 broadcast details.

Formula 1 2018 TV coverage guide: Russian Grand Prix

Live from the Sochi Autodrom

Qualifying: Saturday 29th September

Qualifying will be live on Sky Sports F1, with the qualifying start time set for 1pm. Channel 4 meanwhile will have full highlights from 4.30pm.

Race Day: Sunday 30th September

The race is due to start at 12.10pm and is being broadcast live on Sky Sports F1.

Channel 4 meanwhile will have highlights from 6.45pm.

Where else can I follow the Singapore Grand Prix?

Radio coverage of the race is on BBC Radio 5 Live.

Formula 1 2018 race calendar and TV coverage guide

