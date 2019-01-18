What Premier League matches are live on TV this weekend?
Full guide to all the televised fixtures on Sky Sports and BT Sport coming this week
The Premier League action returns this weekend following a break for the FA Cup.
With live TV fixtures confirmed all the way through to February 2019, the English domestic league is hitting its stride.
Check below for details on all the matches taking place this weekend, and click here to see the full guide to every Premier League match live on TV this season.
Premier League live on TV this weekend
Saturday 19 January 2019
Wolves v Leicester City – 12.30pm, live on Sky Sports & NOW TV
Arsenal v Chelsea – 5.30pm, live on BT Sport
AFC Bournemouth v West Ham
Liverpool v Crystal Palace
Man Utd v Brighton
Newcastle United v Cardiff City
Southampton v Everton
Watford v Burnley
Sunday 20 January 2019
Huddersfield Town v Man City – 1.30pm, live on Sky Sports & NOW TV
Fulham v Spurs – 4pm, live on Sky Sports & NOW TV