Check below for details on all the matches taking place this weekend, and click here to see the full guide to every Premier League match live on TV this season.

Premier League live on TV this weekend

Saturday 19 January 2019

Wolves v Leicester City – 12.30pm, live on Sky Sports & NOW TV

Arsenal v Chelsea – 5.30pm, live on BT Sport

AFC Bournemouth v West Ham

Liverpool v Crystal Palace

Man Utd v Brighton

Newcastle United v Cardiff City

Southampton v Everton

Watford v Burnley

Advertisement

Sunday 20 January 2019

Huddersfield Town v Man City – 1.30pm, live on Sky Sports & NOW TV

Fulham v Spurs – 4pm, live on Sky Sports & NOW TV