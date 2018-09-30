Bruno Tonioli celebrates Strictly return by sharing a rather racy picture

Strictly Come Dancing judge Bruno Tonioli has always had an extravagant screen presence – but now he’s taken things to another level by sharing a nude picture of himself to celebrate the latest edition of the BBC dance contest.

“That feeling after watching @bbcstrictly,” he wrote on Twitter to accompany a snap of himself, completely naked, throwing some shapes, with only his raised leg protecting his modesty. Yep, we all know that feeling Bruno.

And the picture was a big hit with Strictly viewers, whether they were giving him some pointers on his form – it’s only fair, after all – or just turning up the zoom function on their computer, like comic actor and writer Dawn French…

I can’t stop zooming in on your delightfully fuzzy peachy bottom you absolute unit — Dawn French (@Dawn_French) September 29, 2018

I would like you to point your fingers a little more on your left hand and elongate your neck slightly. Other than that I give it a 10 😂😂😂 — Susan Carter (@SusanCa47244885) September 29, 2018

I'm disqualifying you….you feet are not touching the floor….however it's a TEN form me. — Tony Carrington (@tonycarrington_) September 29, 2018

#10forthepose loved watching tonight you are so funny 😍 — Christine Jenkins (@MrsCJenkins27) September 29, 2018

Bruno’s picture (which he seems fond enough to have made his Twitter background) followed an exciting week on the Strictly dancefloor, featuring high-scoring performances from YouTuber Joe Sugg and Steps’ Faye Tozer and an all-time Strictly low score for the foxtrot demonstrated by Susannah Constantine.

And who knows? Maybe by the end of the series, Bruno will throw out some of these moves on the dancefloor for real. We definitely wouldn’t put it past him…

Strictly Come Dancing continues on Saturday and Sunday evenings on BBC1