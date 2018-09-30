Accessibility Links

Bruno Tonioli celebrates Strictly return by sharing a rather racy picture

And it gets a big thumbs up from Dawn French

Strictly Come Dancing judge Bruno Tonioli has always had an extravagant screen presence – but now he’s taken things to another level by sharing a nude picture of himself to celebrate the latest edition of the BBC dance contest.

“That feeling after watching @bbcstrictly,” he wrote on Twitter to accompany a snap of himself, completely naked, throwing some shapes, with only his raised leg protecting his modesty. Yep, we all know that feeling Bruno.

And the picture was a big hit with Strictly viewers, whether they were giving him some pointers on his form – it’s only fair, after all – or just turning up the zoom function on their computer, like comic actor and writer Dawn French…

Bruno’s picture (which he seems fond enough to have made his Twitter background) followed an exciting week on the Strictly dancefloor, featuring high-scoring performances from YouTuber Joe Sugg and Steps’ Faye Tozer and an all-time Strictly low score for the foxtrot demonstrated by Susannah Constantine.

And who knows? Maybe by the end of the series, Bruno will throw out some of these moves on the dancefloor for real. We definitely wouldn’t put it past him…

Strictly Come Dancing continues on Saturday and Sunday evenings on BBC1

