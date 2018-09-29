"Even the smoke sadly couldn’t cover that complete dance disaster," judge Craig Revel-Horwood said.

While Shirley Ballas insisted that this was "definitely better this week than last week," and Darcey Bussell gave Craig a smack and praised Susannah for coming onto the dance floor with "conviction," Bruno Tonioli had harsh words.

"I’m stunned. I think Anton you could have got a better movement out of a lamppost. You were just dragging her!" he said.

Comparing the routine to her week one performance (which saw Anton emerge from Susannah's giant skirt with maracas and flares), he added: "Bring back the maracas. At least that had fun."

Susannah and Anton will now be in danger of ending up in the dance off, which a combined week one and two score of 24.