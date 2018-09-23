Strictly viewers hit back at Shirley Ballas after comments on Seann Walsh’s hair

"I thought we were just going to be talking about the dance!"

Strictly Come Dancing contestant Seann Walsh was scrutinised for more than his dancing during the series’ first live show. The comedian’s curly hairstyle fell foul of judge Shirley Ballas’ high standards when she fed back on his Tango performed with partner Katya Jones to Sexyback by Justin Timberlake.

Advertisement

Strictly’s newest judge began her critique by commenting on the illegal lift at the end of the routine (which Katya atoned for as “more of a chuck”) before moving on to focus on how Walsh was turned out:

“I think you’re a very good looking man and I love your hair but when I watch Tango I want to see something a little bit more classic. Maybe tie it back or something, keep it free for the Latin?” she advised.

“Tidy yourself up a little bit, it was flying all over the place.”

Walsh looked taken aback by the direction her feedback had taken, joking: “I thought we were just going to be talking about the dance!”

Meanwhile, Strictly fans got very defensive of Walsh’s trademark curls…

Strictly Come Hairdressing? If #Seann is shorn for #Strictly he'll lose all his strength like Samson did. Keep your hair on Seann!! — Laura Marcus (@MissLauraMarcus) September 22, 2018

No Shirley, you do not tell the lovely Seann Walsh to tidy up his trademark hair. No no no. Critique the dance by all means but unnecessary to get personal. No no no. #Strictly. — Amanda smith (@Anonamandamous) September 22, 2018

Many pointed out that his curly mop was the responsibility of Strictly’s hair and make-up department – and not something Shirley should be commenting upon:

Poor Seann! Isn’t hair down to make up & costume-he shouldn’t be criticised for his hair style!! #Strictly — SuzanneWithAZed (@SuzanneSteedman) September 22, 2018

Was Seann's hair and personal grooming anything to do with the Tango #Strictly — Christopher Wood (@ChrisJW1987) September 22, 2018

Is it not up to hair & makeup what happens with Seann's hair? 😂 wtf Shirley#Strictly — Jessica Haywood (@busybee6363) September 22, 2018

While others suggested it was unfair that new professional Graziano – whose hair is worn in a similar style – escaped any comments:

@bbcstrictly So it’s alright for the new pro to have untidy hair but not Seann Walsh? Okay… #Strictly #bringbacklen — Evie Violet (@evgargett) September 22, 2018

Ballas didn't even go one episode without reminding me why I dislike her. Having a go at Seann for his hair but not a peep about Graziano’s? UGH. #Strictly — Misa | The Raving Squirrel (@SquirrelAtARave) September 22, 2018

@ShirleyBallas telling Seann to cut his hair is unnecessary. It’s about the dancing, not the looks. She didn’t tell Graziano to cut his hair. #Strictly — James. (@BigBruvListens) September 22, 2018

Advertisement

Better stick to the dancing next time, Shirley.