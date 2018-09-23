Accessibility Links

On TV On TV Now On TV Tonight
Home
News
TV
Strictly viewers hit back at Shirley Ballas after comments on Seann Walsh’s hair

Strictly viewers hit back at Shirley Ballas after comments on Seann Walsh’s hair

"I thought we were just going to be talking about the dance!"

Shirley Ballas and Seann Walsh, BBC iPlayer

Strictly Come Dancing contestant Seann Walsh was scrutinised for more than his dancing during the series’ first live show. The comedian’s curly hairstyle fell foul of judge Shirley Ballas’ high standards when she fed back on his Tango performed with partner Katya Jones to Sexyback by Justin Timberlake.

Advertisement

Strictly’s newest judge began her critique by commenting on the illegal lift at the end of the routine (which Katya atoned for as “more of a chuck”) before moving on to focus on how Walsh was turned out:

“I think you’re a very good looking man and I love your hair but when I watch Tango I want to see something a little bit more classic. Maybe tie it back or something, keep it free for the Latin?” she advised.

“Tidy yourself up a little bit, it was flying all over the place.”

Walsh looked taken aback by the direction her feedback had taken, joking: “I thought we were just going to be talking about the dance!”

Meanwhile, Strictly fans got very defensive of Walsh’s trademark curls…

Many pointed out that his curly mop was the responsibility of Strictly’s hair and make-up department – and not something Shirley should be commenting upon:

While others suggested it was unfair that new professional Graziano – whose hair is worn in a similar style – escaped any comments:

Advertisement

Better stick to the dancing next time, Shirley.

Tags

All about Strictly Come Dancing

Bodyguard
News, photos, videos and full episode guide

You might like

16529387-high_res-strictly-come-dancing-2018

Joe Sugg astounds Strictly viewers with mesmerising Jive in week one

WARNING: Embargoed for publication until 00:00:01 on 04/09/2018 - Programme Name: Strictly Come Dancing 2018 - TX: 08/09/2018 - Episode: n/a (No. 1) - Picture Shows: Top L-R`: Seann Walsh, Lee Ryan, Charles Venn,Dr Ranj Singh, Joe Sugg, Danny John-Jules, Graeme Swann Bottom L-R: Vick Hope, Lauren Steadman, Kate Silverton, Katie Piper, Faye Tozer, Susannah Constantine, Stacey Dooley, Ashley Roberts Seann Walsh, Lee Ryan, Charles Venn, Dr Ranj Singh, Joe Sugg, Danny John-Jules, Graeme Swann, Vick Hope, Lauren Steadman, Kate Silverton, Katie Piper, Faye Tozer, Susannah Constantine, Stacey Dooley, Ashley Roberts - (C) BBC - Photographer: Ray Burmiston

Strictly Come Dancing 2018: who is top of the leaderboard?

Anton Du Beke, Susannah Constantine, Strictly (BBC, EH)

Strictly fans are loving Susannah Constantine and THAT dress

New Strictly pro dancer Graziano Di Prima

Graziano Di Prima is already Strictly Come Dancing viewers’ hot favourite

We use cookies to improve your experience of our website. Read more