When is Celebrity Island with Bear Grylls back on TV?

Everything you need to know about the third series of the reality show that casts away well-known faces to a desert island

Bear Grylls (C4, TL)

Celebrity Island with Bear Grylls is back for a third series, with ten famous faces put through their paces on a remote tropical island.

But who’s taking part? And when is the new series coming to Channel 4? Here’s everything you need to know:

Celebrity Island with Bear Grylls will return to Channel 4 on Sunday 9th September at 9pm.

Who’s taking part on Celebrity Island with Bear Grylls?

Montana Brown, Martin Kemp, Eric Roberts (Getty, EH)
Montana Brown, Martin Kemp, Eric Roberts (Getty, EH)

There are ten celebrities being dumped on a remote island and left to fend for themselves, all in the name of our entertainment. They are:

  • Former EastEnders and Spandau Ballet star Martin Kemp
  • The Dark Knight actor Eric Roberts
  • Montana Brown, Love Island 2017 contestant
  • James Cracknell, Olympic rower
  • Olympic boxer Anthony Ogogo
  • The Only Way is Essex star Pete Wicks
  • Jo Wood, former wife of Ronnie Wood
  • Roxanne Pallett, actress and former Celebrity Big Brother contestant
  • Journalist and transgender activist Paris Lees
  • TV doctor Dr Saleyha Ahsan
Where is Celebrity Island with Bear Grylls filmed?

The Island is filmed in Las Perlas, Panama. Here’s what you need to know about the island – it actually isn’t too remote after all…

