David Tennant and Peter Capaldi had a Doctor Who reunion in Texas

The tenth and twelfth Doctors posed for some hilarious photos at a convention in Austin

David Tennant and Peter Capaldi, Getty, SL

There must be a glitch in the space time continuum.

David Tennant and Peter Capaldi, the tenth and twelfth Time Lords, had a Doctor Who reunion at the Wizard World convention in Austin, Texas.

The pair were snapped posing alongside fans — and they weren’t alone, as Doctor Who alumni Pearl Macki, who played companion Bill Potts in the sci-fi franchise, and Alex Kingston — aka River Song (‘Hello, sweetie!’) — also made appearances.

“Yup! #thishappened #icandiehappynow,” one Doctor Who fan posted on Instagram, alongside a picture of herself and her husband with the foursome.

“They were all three so nice,” another Instagram user @angieb_64 captioned a photo of herself with Capaldi, Macki and Tennant.

Yeah, we’re not jealous at all.

Doctor Who returns starring Jodie Whittaker on Sunday 7th October

