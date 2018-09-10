However, it seems the Tardis of new Doctor Jodie Whittaker will be resolutely free of any hanky-panky, with Whittaker herself emphatically stating that there will be no companion/Doctor romance during her first series.

“No,” Whittaker told the Times Magazine when asked about any romantic frissons within her new Tardis team. “We are a friendship group in this season.

“But we all love each other,” she added.

Of course, this doesn’t preclude the presence of romance per se during the series – we know Bradley Walsh’s character Graham has a wife, and it could be that fellow new companions Yaz (Mandip Gill) and Ryan (Tosin Cole) will meet some special someone(s) during their travels through time and space – but from the sounds of it, we’ll have no Doomsday-style tearful farewells during this series.

And apparently that’s just one of the ways that the Thirteenth Doctor is forging her own path this year.

“Each Doctor needs to have their own journey,” new showrunner Chris Chibnall said during the same interview.

“I think Peter [Capaldi’s] Doctor came into the world asking, ‘Am I a good man?’ and questioning his self-identity.

“Jodie’s Doctor is definitely more outward-looking.”

In other words, the Doctor’s probably too busy for a love life any more regardless. Maybe she should try online dating.

Doctor Who returns to BBC1 on Sunday 7th October