Tennant's guest turn opposite Stephen Mangan in the semi-improvised comedy saw Dr. Richard Pitt (Mangan) giving advice to waiter Martin (Tennant). Martin is worrying he will lose his job as he doesn't like talking to people and Richard suggests he uses a mask as a coping mechanism.

"Could I be Spider-Man?" asks Tennant, before he practices some amazing web-slinging moves in order to show people to their tables.

It has to be seen to be believed:

Viewers thought it was absolutely hilarious:

And if that wasn't enough, an outtake from the same episode sees both Mangan and Tennant imitate model Jerry Hall – complete with leopard print coat – as the pair riff on her marriages to Mick Jagger and Rupert Murdoch.

Spider-Man, Jerry Hall... David might have a sideline here in being an impressionist.

Although the actor's wife, Georgia Tennant was left feeling a bit creeped out...

Six-part comedy Hang Ups, written by Mangan and Robert Delamere, also stars Katherine Parkinson, Richard E. Grant, Paul Ritter, Jessica Hynes and Charles Dance, to name a few.

Hang Ups continues next Wednesday on Channel 4