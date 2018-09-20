When is Celebrity Island with Bear Grylls back on TV?
Everything you need to know about the third series of the reality show that casts away well-known faces to a desert island
Celebrity Island with Bear Grylls is back for a third series, with ten famous faces put through their paces on a remote tropical island.
But who’s taking part? And when is the new series coming to Channel 4? Here’s everything you need to know:
Celebrity Island with Bear Grylls will return to Channel 4 on Sunday 9th September at 9pm.
Who’s taking part on Celebrity Island with Bear Grylls?
There are ten celebrities being dumped on a remote island and left to fend for themselves, all in the name of our entertainment. They are:
- Former EastEnders and Spandau Ballet star Martin Kemp
- The Dark Knight actor Eric Roberts
- Montana Brown, Love Island 2017 contestant
- James Cracknell, Olympic rower
- Olympic boxer Anthony Ogogo
- The Only Way is Essex star Pete Wicks
- Jo Wood, former wife of Ronnie Wood
- Roxanne Pallett, actress and former Celebrity Big Brother contestant
- Journalist and transgender activist Paris Lees
- TV doctor Dr Saleyha Ahsan
Where is Celebrity Island with Bear Grylls filmed?
The Island is filmed in Las Perlas, Panama. Here’s what you need to know about the island – it actually isn’t too remote after all…