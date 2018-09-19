Accessibility Links

On TV On TV Now On TV Tonight
Home
News
TV
ITV reveals Denis Norden tribute programme in change to TV schedules

ITV reveals Denis Norden tribute programme in change to TV schedules

Entertainment special All the Best from Denis Norden will be broadcast in memory of the late TV presenter and comedy writer

Denis Norden (Getty, EH)

ITV will be celebrating the career of Denis Norden with a special programme this Wednesday 19th September, showing some of the presenter’s best bits and funniest bloopers from It’ll Be Alright on the Night.

Advertisement

As a tribute to the TV presenter and comedy writer, who has died aged 96, ITV is re-airing his farewell compilation programme All the Best from Denis Norden.

The show revisits popular ITV specials such as And the Winner Is and Denis Norden’s Trailer Cinema, as well as Looks Familiar and the best moments from his flagship show It’ll Be Alright on the Night.

Presenter Denis Norden profiled in Radio Times in 1949 ahead of his radio series Take It From Here (RadioTimes)
Presenter Denis Norden profiled in Radio Times in 1949 ahead of the return of his radio comedy series Take It From Here (Radio Times)

Morecambe and Wise, Jack Dee, Steve Martin, Eric Sykes, Tommy Cooper, Les Dawson, The Two Ronnies, Bob Monkhouse, Victoria Wood and Spike Miligan are also among the comedy stars it features.

All the Best from Denis Norden will air on ITV at 10.45pm on Wednesday 19th September, straight after the News at Ten.

In the original schedules, The Imitation Game was due to air after the news at 10.45pm followed by Play to the Whistle at 11.25pm.

Advertisement

Now, Play to the Whistle has been removed and The Imitation Game has been pushed back to 11.45pm to make room for All the Best from Denis Norden.

Tags

All about It'll Be Alright on the Night

Denis Norden (Getty, EH)
News, photos, videos and full episode guide

You might like

Denis Norden (Getty, EH)

It’ll Be Alright on the Night host Denis Norden dies aged 96

Sky News football car splash blooper - Michael Bridge

Deadline day Sky Sports presenter in hilarious live blooper as he’s splashed by Crystal Palace player’s car

Pointless: Alexander Armstrong and Richard Osman

You have to watch this hilarious Pointless blooper reel

quacks

BBC2’s Victorian medical comedy Quacks has been cancelled

We use cookies to improve your experience of our website. Read more