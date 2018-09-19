Champions League fixtures live on TV: full coverage guide and BT Sport kick-off times
The 2018/19 season will feature new kick-off times – find out when Manchester City, Manchester United, Tottenham and Liverpool are playing here
The Champions League features all-new kick-off times this season, meaning fans wanting to watch the matches live on TV in the UK will have to check the fixtures closely.
Manchester City, Manchester United, Tottenham and Liverpool will all be in action in the group stages, but games won’t be kicking off at the traditional 7.45pm time.
Instead, matches will now be staggered, with some fixtures starting at 5.55pm and the rest kicking off at 8pm UK time.
- Premier League TV fixtures 2018/19: Sky and BT Sport listings for every match
- Sport on TV 2018 calendar
- Formula 1 2018 race calendar
With more matches spread out, theoretically it means fans will be able to watch more games – as long as they’re able to leave work early enough.
Every match will be live on BT Sport, with games taking place on Tuesday and Wednesday evenings. Find out more below.
How can I watch the Champions League live on TV in the UK?
BT Sport is the only broadcaster with rights to the Champions League, with Gary Lineker presenting the coverage. BT Sport is available to both BT subscribers and other TV packages including Sky and Virgin. Check the latest subscription costs here.
Can I live stream the Champions League online?
Yes, if you’re a BT Sport subscriber. All the matches are available to watch via BTSport.com and via the BT Sport app.
There will also be highlights packages of every game online after the final whistle, and a full highlights TV programme at 10.30pm every night.
Champions League 2018/19 fixtures live on TV
Tuesday 18th September
Barcelona v PSV Eindhoven – kick-off 5.55pm, BT Sport 1
Inter Milan v Tottenham Hotspur – kick-off 5.55pm, BT Sport 3
Club Brugge v Borussia Dortmund – kick-off 8pm, BT Sport Extra
Crvena Zvezda v Napoli – kick-off 8pm, BT Sport Extra
Galatasaray v Lokomotiv Moscow – kick-off 8pm, BT Sport Extra
Liverpool v Paris Saint-Germain – kick-off 8pm, BT Sport 2
Monaco v Atletico Madrid – kick-off 8pm, BT Sport ESPN
Schalke v FC Porto – kick-off 8pm, BT Sport Extra
Wednesday 19th September
Ajax v AEK Athens – kick-off 5.55pm, BT Sport ESPN
Shakhtar Donetsk v Hoffenheim – kick-off 5.55pm, BT Sport 1
BSC Young Boys Bern v Manchester United – kick-off 8pm, BT Sport 2
Benfica v Bayern Munich – kick-off 8pm, BT Sport Extra
FC Viktoria Plzen v CSKA Moscow – kick-off 8pm, BT Sport Extra
Manchester City v Lyon – kick-off 8pm, BT Sport 3
Real Madrid v Roma – kick-off 8pm, BT Sport ESPN
Valencia v Juventus – kick-off 8pm, BT Sport Extra
Tuesday 2nd October
Hoffenheim v Manchester City – kick-off 5.55pm
Juventus v BSC Young Boys Bern – kick-off 5.55pm
AEK Athens v Benfica – kick-off 8pm
Bayern Munich v Ajax – kick-off 8pm
CSKA Moscow v Real Madrid – kick-off 8pm
Lyon v Shakhtar Donetsk – kick-off 8pm
Manchester United v Valencia – kick-off 8pm
Roma v FC Viktoria Plzen – kick-off 8pm
Wednesday 3rd October
Lokomotiv Moscow v Schalke – kick-off 5.55pm
Paris Saint-Germain v Crvena Zvezda – kick-off 5.55pm
Atletico Madrid v Club Brugge – kick-off 8pm
Borussia Dortmund v Monaco – kick-off 8pm
FC Porto v Galatasaray – kick-off 8pm
Napoli v Liverpool – kick-off 8pm
PSV Eindhoven v Inter Milan – kick-off 8pm
Tottenham Hotspur v Barcelona – kick-off 8pm
Tuesday 23rd October
AEK Athens v Bayern Munich – kick-off 5.55pm
BSC Young Boys Bern v Valencia – kick-off 5.55pm
Ajax v Benfica – kick-off 8pm
Hoffenheim v Lyon – kick-off 8pm
Manchester United v Juventus – kick-off 8pm
Real Madrid v FC Viktoria Plzen – kick-off 8pm
Roma v CSKA Moscow – kick-off 8pm
Shakhtar Donetsk v Manchester City – kick-off 8pm
Wednesday 24th October
Club Brugge v Monaco – kick-off 5.55pm
PSV Eindhoven v Tottenham Hotspur – kick-off 5.55pm
Barcelona v Inter Milan – kick-off 8pm
Borussia Dortmund v Atletico Madrid – kick-off 8pm
Galatasaray v Schalke – kick-off 8pm
Liverpool v Crvena Zvezda – kick-off 8pm
Lokomotiv Moscow v FC Porto – kick-off 8pm
Paris Saint-Germain v Napoli – kick-off 8pm
Tuesday 6th November
Crvena Zvezda v Liverpool – kick-off 5.55pm
Monaco v Club Brugge – kick-off 5.55pm
Atletico Madrid v Borussia Dortmund – kick-off 8pm
FC Porto v Lokomotiv Moscow – kick-off 8pm
Inter Milan v Barcelona – kick-off 8pm
Napoli v Paris Saint-Germain – kick-off 8pm
Schalke v Galatasaray – kick-off 8pm
Tottenham Hotspur v PSV Eindhoven – kick-off 8pm
Wednesday 7th November
CSKA Moscow v Roma – kick-off 5.55pm
Valencia v BSC Young Boys Bern – kick-off 5.55pm
Bayern Munich v AEK Athens – kick-off 8pm
Benfica v Ajax – kick-off 8pm
FC Viktoria Plzen v Real Madrid – kick-off 8pm
Juventus v Manchester United – kick-off 8pm
Lyon v Hoffenheim – kick-off 8pm
Manchester City v Shakhtar Donetsk – kick-off 8pm
Tuesday 27th November
AEK Athens v Ajax – kick-off 5.55pm
CSKA Moscow v FC Viktoria Plzen – kick-off 5.55pm
Bayern Munich v Benfica – kick-off 8pm
Hoffenheim v Shakhtar Donetsk – kick-off 8pm
Juventus v Valencia – kick-off 8pm
Lyon v Manchester City – kick-off 8pm
Manchester United v BSC Young Boys Bern – kick-off 8pm
Roma v Real Madrid – kick-off 8pm
Wednesday 28th November
Atletico Madrid v Monaco – kick-off 5.55pm
Lokomotiv Moscow v Galatasaray – kick-off 5.55pm
Borussia Dortmund v Club Brugge – kick-off 8pm
FC Porto v Schalke – kick-off 8pm
Napoli v Crvena Zvezda – kick-off 8pm
PSV Eindhoven v Barcelona – kick-off 8pm
Paris Saint-Germain v Liverpool – kick-off 8pm
Tottenham Hotspur v Inter Milan – kick-off 8pm
Tuesday 11th December
Galatasaray v FC Porto – kick-off 5.55pm
Schalke v Lokomotiv Moscow – kick-off 5.55pm
Barcelona v Tottenham Hotspur – kick-off 8pm
Club Brugge v Atletico Madrid – kick-off 8pm
Crvena Zvezda v Paris Saint-Germain – kick-off 8pm
Inter Milan v PSV Eindhoven – kick-off 8pm
Liverpool v Napoli – kick-off 8pm
Monaco v Borussia Dortmund – kick-off 8pm
Wednesday 12th December
FC Viktoria Plzen v Roma – kick-off 5.55pm
Real Madrid v CSKA Moscow – kick-off 5.55pm
Ajax v Bayern Munich – kick-off 8pm
BSC Young Boys Bern v Juventus – kick-off 8pm
Benfica v AEK Athens – kick-off 8pm
Manchester City v Hoffenheim – kick-off 8pm
Shakhtar Donetsk v Lyon – kick-off 8pm
Valencia v Manchester United – kick-off 8pm
Champions League knockout round fixtures to follow
Champions League 2018/19 groups
Group A
Atlético Madrid (ESP)
Borussia Dortmund (GER)
Monaco (FRA)
Club Brugge (BEL)
Group B
Barcelona (ESP)
Tottenham (ENG)
PSV Eindhoven (NED)
Internazionale (ITA)
Group C
Paris (FRA)
Napoli (ITA)
Liverpool (ENG)
Crvena zvezda (SRB)
Group D
Lokomotiv Moskva (RUS)
Porto (POR)
Schalke (GER)
Galatasaray (TUR)
Group E
Bayern Munich (GER)
Benfica (POR)
Ajax (NED)
AEK Athens (GRE)
Group F
Manchester City (ENG)
Shakhtar Donetsk (UKR)
Lyon (FRA)
Hoffenheim (GER)
Group G
Real Madrid (ESP)
Roma (ITA)
CSKA Moskva (RUS)
Plzeň (CZE)
Group H
Juventus (ITA)
Manchester United (ENG)
Valencia (ESP)
Young Boys (SUI)