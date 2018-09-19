Champions League fixtures live on TV: full coverage guide and BT Sport kick-off times

The 2018/19 season will feature new kick-off times – find out when Manchester City, Manchester United, Tottenham and Liverpool are playing here

The Champions League features all-new kick-off times this season, meaning fans wanting to watch the matches live on TV in the UK will have to check the fixtures closely.

Manchester City, Manchester United, Tottenham and Liverpool will all be in action in the group stages, but games won’t be kicking off at the traditional 7.45pm time.

Instead, matches will now be staggered, with some fixtures starting at 5.55pm and the rest kicking off at 8pm UK time.

With more matches spread out, theoretically it means fans will be able to watch more games – as long as they’re able to leave work early enough.

Every match will be live on BT Sport, with games taking place on Tuesday and Wednesday evenings. Find out more below.

How can I watch the Champions League live on TV in the UK?

BT Sport is the only broadcaster with rights to the Champions League, with Gary Lineker presenting the coverage. BT Sport is available to both BT subscribers and other TV packages including Sky and Virgin. Check the latest subscription costs here.

Can I live stream the Champions League online?

Yes, if you’re a BT Sport subscriber. All the matches are available to watch via BTSport.com and via the BT Sport app.

There will also be highlights packages of every game online after the final whistle, and a full highlights TV programme at 10.30pm every night.

Champions League 2018/19 fixtures live on TV

Tuesday 18th September

Barcelona v PSV Eindhoven – kick-off 5.55pm, BT Sport 1

Inter Milan v Tottenham Hotspur – kick-off 5.55pm, BT Sport 3

Club Brugge v Borussia Dortmund – kick-off 8pm, BT Sport Extra

Crvena Zvezda v Napoli – kick-off 8pm, BT Sport Extra

Galatasaray v Lokomotiv Moscow – kick-off 8pm, BT Sport Extra

Liverpool v Paris Saint-Germain – kick-off 8pm, BT Sport 2

Monaco v Atletico Madrid – kick-off 8pm, BT Sport ESPN

Schalke v FC Porto – kick-off 8pm, BT Sport Extra

Wednesday 19th September

Ajax v AEK Athens – kick-off 5.55pm, BT Sport ESPN

Shakhtar Donetsk v Hoffenheim – kick-off 5.55pm, BT Sport 1

BSC Young Boys Bern v Manchester United – kick-off 8pm, BT Sport 2

Benfica v Bayern Munich – kick-off 8pm, BT Sport Extra

FC Viktoria Plzen v CSKA Moscow – kick-off 8pm, BT Sport Extra

Manchester City v Lyon – kick-off 8pm, BT Sport 3

Real Madrid v Roma – kick-off 8pm, BT Sport ESPN

Valencia v Juventus – kick-off 8pm, BT Sport Extra

Tuesday 2nd October

Hoffenheim v Manchester City – kick-off 5.55pm

Juventus v BSC Young Boys Bern – kick-off 5.55pm

AEK Athens v Benfica – kick-off 8pm

Bayern Munich v Ajax – kick-off 8pm

CSKA Moscow v Real Madrid – kick-off 8pm

Lyon v Shakhtar Donetsk – kick-off 8pm

Manchester United v Valencia – kick-off 8pm

Roma v FC Viktoria Plzen – kick-off 8pm

Wednesday 3rd October

Lokomotiv Moscow v Schalke – kick-off 5.55pm

Paris Saint-Germain v Crvena Zvezda – kick-off 5.55pm

Atletico Madrid v Club Brugge – kick-off 8pm

Borussia Dortmund v Monaco – kick-off 8pm

FC Porto v Galatasaray – kick-off 8pm

Napoli v Liverpool – kick-off 8pm

PSV Eindhoven v Inter Milan – kick-off 8pm

Tottenham Hotspur v Barcelona – kick-off 8pm

Tuesday 23rd October

AEK Athens v Bayern Munich – kick-off 5.55pm

BSC Young Boys Bern v Valencia – kick-off 5.55pm

Ajax v Benfica – kick-off 8pm

Hoffenheim v Lyon – kick-off 8pm

Manchester United v Juventus – kick-off 8pm

Real Madrid v FC Viktoria Plzen – kick-off 8pm

Roma v CSKA Moscow – kick-off 8pm

Shakhtar Donetsk v Manchester City – kick-off 8pm

Wednesday 24th October

Club Brugge v Monaco – kick-off 5.55pm

PSV Eindhoven v Tottenham Hotspur – kick-off 5.55pm

Barcelona v Inter Milan – kick-off 8pm

Borussia Dortmund v Atletico Madrid – kick-off 8pm

Galatasaray v Schalke – kick-off 8pm

Liverpool v Crvena Zvezda – kick-off 8pm

Lokomotiv Moscow v FC Porto – kick-off 8pm

Paris Saint-Germain v Napoli – kick-off 8pm

Tuesday 6th November

Crvena Zvezda v Liverpool – kick-off 5.55pm

Monaco v Club Brugge – kick-off 5.55pm

Atletico Madrid v Borussia Dortmund – kick-off 8pm

FC Porto v Lokomotiv Moscow – kick-off 8pm

Inter Milan v Barcelona – kick-off 8pm

Napoli v Paris Saint-Germain – kick-off 8pm

Schalke v Galatasaray – kick-off 8pm

Tottenham Hotspur v PSV Eindhoven – kick-off 8pm

Wednesday 7th November

CSKA Moscow v Roma – kick-off 5.55pm

Valencia v BSC Young Boys Bern – kick-off 5.55pm

Bayern Munich v AEK Athens – kick-off 8pm

Benfica v Ajax – kick-off 8pm

FC Viktoria Plzen v Real Madrid – kick-off 8pm

Juventus v Manchester United – kick-off 8pm

Lyon v Hoffenheim – kick-off 8pm

Manchester City v Shakhtar Donetsk – kick-off 8pm

Tuesday 27th November

AEK Athens v Ajax – kick-off 5.55pm

CSKA Moscow v FC Viktoria Plzen – kick-off 5.55pm

Bayern Munich v Benfica – kick-off 8pm

Hoffenheim v Shakhtar Donetsk – kick-off 8pm

Juventus v Valencia – kick-off 8pm

Lyon v Manchester City – kick-off 8pm

Manchester United v BSC Young Boys Bern – kick-off 8pm

Roma v Real Madrid – kick-off 8pm

Wednesday 28th November

Atletico Madrid v Monaco – kick-off 5.55pm

Lokomotiv Moscow v Galatasaray – kick-off 5.55pm

Borussia Dortmund v Club Brugge – kick-off 8pm

FC Porto v Schalke – kick-off 8pm

Napoli v Crvena Zvezda – kick-off 8pm

PSV Eindhoven v Barcelona – kick-off 8pm

Paris Saint-Germain v Liverpool – kick-off 8pm

Tottenham Hotspur v Inter Milan – kick-off 8pm

Tuesday 11th December

Galatasaray v FC Porto – kick-off 5.55pm

Schalke v Lokomotiv Moscow – kick-off 5.55pm

Barcelona v Tottenham Hotspur – kick-off 8pm

Club Brugge v Atletico Madrid – kick-off 8pm

Crvena Zvezda v Paris Saint-Germain – kick-off 8pm

Inter Milan v PSV Eindhoven – kick-off 8pm

Liverpool v Napoli – kick-off 8pm

Monaco v Borussia Dortmund – kick-off 8pm

Wednesday 12th December

FC Viktoria Plzen v Roma – kick-off 5.55pm

Real Madrid v CSKA Moscow – kick-off 5.55pm

Ajax v Bayern Munich – kick-off 8pm

BSC Young Boys Bern v Juventus – kick-off 8pm

Benfica v AEK Athens – kick-off 8pm

Manchester City v Hoffenheim – kick-off 8pm

Shakhtar Donetsk v Lyon – kick-off 8pm

Valencia v Manchester United – kick-off 8pm

Champions League knockout round fixtures to follow

Champions League 2018/19 groups

Group A

Atlético Madrid (ESP)

Borussia Dortmund (GER)

Monaco (FRA)

Club Brugge (BEL)

Group B

Barcelona (ESP)

Tottenham (ENG)

PSV Eindhoven (NED)

Internazionale (ITA)

Group C

Paris (FRA)

Napoli (ITA)

Liverpool (ENG)

Crvena zvezda (SRB)

Group D

Lokomotiv Moskva (RUS)

Porto (POR)

Schalke (GER)

Galatasaray (TUR)

Group E

Bayern Munich (GER)

Benfica (POR)

Ajax (NED)

AEK Athens (GRE)

Group F

Manchester City (ENG)

Shakhtar Donetsk (UKR)

Lyon (FRA)

Hoffenheim (GER)

Group G

Real Madrid (ESP)

Roma (ITA)

CSKA Moskva (RUS)

Plzeň (CZE)

Group H

Juventus (ITA)

Manchester United (ENG)

Valencia (ESP)

Young Boys (SUI)