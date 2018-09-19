Meet the celebrities competing in the Celebrity Masterchef semi-finals
AJ Pritchard, Lisa Maxwell, Zoe Lyons, Stef Reid, Spencer Matthews, John Partridge, Martin Bayfield and Josh Cuthbert are all semi-finalists in Celebrity Masterchef 2018
Following four intensive heats, things are hotting up in the Celebrity MasterChef kitchen, as judges Gregg Wallace and John Torode set our eight semi-finalists a series of daunting tasks, including preparing a meal for 90 of the staff at the Black Country Living Museum in Dudley, and cooking up a sweet or savoury pie.
Read on for more on who’ll be competing in the semi-finals of Celebrity MasterChef 2018 on Thursday 20th September at 8pm on BBC1, before the surviving six compete again on Friday 21st September at 8:30pm.
- Celebrity MasterChef 2018: full list of contestants
- When is Celebrity MasterChef 2018 on TV?
- RadioTimes.com newsletter: get the latest TV and entertainment news direct to your inbox
AJ Pritchard
Who is AJ Pritchard?
AJ is best known as a professional dancer on the BBC1’s Strictly Come Dancing, and has been partnered with athlete Lauren Steadman for the upcoming series.
Lisa Maxwell
Who is Lisa Maxwell?
Lisa Maxwell is an actress, best known for her roles in The Bill as Samatha Nixon, in EastEnders as Naomi, and in Hollyoaks as Tracey Donavan.
Zoe Lyons
Who is Zoe Lyons?
Zoe Lyons is a stand-up comedian, who has appeared on various television programmes including Mock the Week, The Paul O’Grady Show and Michael McIntyre’s Comedy Roadshow.
Stef Reid
Who is Stef Reid?
Stef Reid is a Team GB track and field Paralympian, and has won silver and bronze medals in the 2008 and 2012 Paralympics.
Spencer Matthews
Who is Spencer Matthews?
TV personality Spencer Matthews is probably best known for his long-running central role in the reality series Made in Chelsea and for a famously brief appearance on I’m a Celebrity.
John Partridge
Who is John Partridge?
John Partridge is an actor – he’s probably best known for the role of Christian Clarke in EastEnders.
Martin Bayfield
Who is Martin Bayfield?
You might not immediately recognise him, but former rugby union player and actor Martin Bayfield was a fixture in most British kids’ childhoods, starring as Hagrid’s body (due to his ‘giant’ stature of 6 ft 10) and Hagrid actor Robbie Coltrane’s stuntman in all of the Harry Potter films.
Josh Cuthbert
Who is Josh Cuthbert?
Josh Cutherbert is a musician who made his name as a member of the English boy band Union J.