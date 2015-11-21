But now, having landed safely back in the UK, the Made In Chelsea star has revealed in a statement exactly what led to him leaving just days after becoming one of three late additions to the celebrity camp – and he's not afraid to admit "I screwed up"...

"Why did I leave I’m a Celebrity after just three days? The simple answer is that I screwed up, and have some explaining to do," said Spencer.

"Shortly after I arrived in Australia I told the production team that I was taking a steroid-based medication that had begun some weeks ago. When I started taking this programme of pills it was in preparation for a charity boxing match which, ironically, never took place.

"Vanity, I suppose, had been the reason for wanting to bulk up a bit for the fight. I had intended to come off the pills gradually, but there was no time to do this before I reached the jungle.

"My admission to the production team that I was still taking these pills led to the conclusion that it would be unsafe for me to stay in the jungle – a decision which I found extremely hard to stomach. I pushed back but ultimately the show's duty of care prevailed and bags had to be packed.

"Taking these pills was a serious error of judgement, which I hugely regret. I have disappointed my family, friends and fans and would like to apologise. I would like to thank ITV for the opportunity and their support, they're a class act. I loved every minute of being in the jungle and wish the remaining contestants the best of luck. Hoping for another shot at it someday."