Spencer Matthews on his shock I'm a Celebrity exit: "I screwed up and have some explaining to do"
After arriving back home, the Made In Chelsea star has admitted that "a serious error of judgement" was behind his jungle departure...
When we first heard about Spencer Matthews's unexpected departure from the I'm a Celebrity jungle on Friday night, all we knew was that the decision had been made "on medical grounds" – and that ITV were "sorry to see him leave."
Spencer was "a great booking" and "was shaping up to be a great character," a source close to the show told us, and plenty of viewers – somewhat to their surprise – agreed.
But now, having landed safely back in the UK, the Made In Chelsea star has revealed in a statement exactly what led to him leaving just days after becoming one of three late additions to the celebrity camp – and he's not afraid to admit "I screwed up"...
"Why did I leave I’m a Celebrity after just three days? The simple answer is that I screwed up, and have some explaining to do," said Spencer.
"Shortly after I arrived in Australia I told the production team that I was taking a steroid-based medication that had begun some weeks ago. When I started taking this programme of pills it was in preparation for a charity boxing match which, ironically, never took place.
"Vanity, I suppose, had been the reason for wanting to bulk up a bit for the fight. I had intended to come off the pills gradually, but there was no time to do this before I reached the jungle.
"My admission to the production team that I was still taking these pills led to the conclusion that it would be unsafe for me to stay in the jungle – a decision which I found extremely hard to stomach. I pushed back but ultimately the show's duty of care prevailed and bags had to be packed.
"Taking these pills was a serious error of judgement, which I hugely regret. I have disappointed my family, friends and fans and would like to apologise. I would like to thank ITV for the opportunity and their support, they're a class act. I loved every minute of being in the jungle and wish the remaining contestants the best of luck. Hoping for another shot at it someday."