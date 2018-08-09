Celebrity MasterChef 2018 line-up revealed: Gemma Collins, Spencer Matthews and Dolly Parton's sister Stella to star
Series 13 will air this summer, serving up a brand new twist with the “Pairs Challenge”
The line-up for Celebrity MasterChef 2018 has been revealed, and among the 20 stars heading into the kitchen this year are The Only Way is Essex diva queen Gemma Collins, Made in Chelsea lothario Spencer Matthews and Dolly Parton’s younger sister, Stella.
Radio 1’s Clara Amfo, actor Keith Allen and Strictly professional dancer AJ Pritchard also join the roster, while judges John Torode and Gregg Wallace will be back once again to scrutinise the celebrities’ creations.
The forthcoming 13th series, which will begin in the summer, has a new twist in the brand new “Pairs Challenge”, which will see the four semi-finalists split into teams of two.
Each team will cook the same dish, but a wall will separate team members, so instructions will have to be given vocally to ensure their dishes are identical.
The six-week, 12 episode series will culminate in a final 90-minute special featuring the remaining three celebrities.
See the full list of Celebrity MasterChef 2018 contestants below:
- Stella Parton -Singer
- Keith Allen -Actor
- Spencer Matthews - Former Made in Chelsea star
- Monty Panesar - English cricketer
- Chizzy Akudolu - Holby City star
- Lisa Maxwell - The Bill actor
- Carol Decker - 1980s pop star
- John Partridge - Eastenders actor
- Michelle Ackerley - TV presenter
- Jay Blades - Social entrepreneur and designer
- Zoe Lyons - Comedian
- Martin Bayfield - Former rugby union star
- Stefanie Reid - World Champion Paralympian
- Josh Cuthbert - Former Union J singer
- Clara Amfo - BBC Radio 1 presenter
- Jean Johansson - Presenter
- Anita Harris - Singer who rose to fame with the Cliff Adams Singers
- Frankie Bridge - Former singer with The Saturdays
- Gemma Collins - The Only Way Is Essex star
- AJ Pritchard - Strictly professional dancer