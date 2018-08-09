The forthcoming 13th series, which will begin in the summer, has a new twist in the brand new “Pairs Challenge”, which will see the four semi-finalists split into teams of two.

Each team will cook the same dish, but a wall will separate team members, so instructions will have to be given vocally to ensure their dishes are identical.

The six-week, 12 episode series will culminate in a final 90-minute special featuring the remaining three celebrities.

See the full list of Celebrity MasterChef 2018 contestants below:

