Collins didn't see the hole and fell right into it.

After she made it back on stage with the help of Love Island’s Marcel Somerville (such a hero), Amber Davies and Jamie Jewitt, Collins apologised, saying: “Oh my god, I am so sorry about that. This is live, this is what happens.”

Since The Fall (as it will henceforth be referred to), Collins has been quick to laugh at herself for “stacking” it on stage and going “missing” from the Teen Awards…

More like this

Advertisement

As Collins would say, she's truly earned her diva-ship now.