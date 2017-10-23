Gemma Collins proves she can still joke around after falling down a hole at the Radio 1 Teen Awards
“I’m alive. Don’t panic. I’m such a Bridget Jones at heart. I’ve always watched her movies and thought, ‘God, this girl is me.'”
On Sunday night, we reached peak Gemma Collins. While presenting a prize at the Radio 1 Teen Awards at Wembley, the TOWIE star literally fell down a hole.
The incident in question took place when Collins was announcing Love Island as the winner of the best TV show prize, and a trap door opened up beside her to welcome the winners on stage.
Collins didn't see the hole and fell right into it.
After she made it back on stage with the help of Love Island’s Marcel Somerville (such a hero), Amber Davies and Jamie Jewitt, Collins apologised, saying: “Oh my god, I am so sorry about that. This is live, this is what happens.”
Since The Fall (as it will henceforth be referred to), Collins has been quick to laugh at herself for “stacking” it on stage and going “missing” from the Teen Awards…
As Collins would say, she's truly earned her diva-ship now.