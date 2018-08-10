When is Celebrity MasterChef 2018 on TV?

Celebrity MasterChef will return on Thursday 23rd August at 8pm and Friday 24th August at 8.30pm on BBC1. Well, that's according to Gregg Wallace, who recently revealed the confirmed air dates on Twitter:

Who are the celebrities taking part in MasterChef?

Gemma Collins, Spencer Matthews, Stella Parton, Celebrity Masterchef

The line-up for Celebrity MasterChef 2018 has been revealed, and among the 20 stars heading into the kitchen this year are The Only Way is Essex diva queen Gemma Collins, Made in Chelsea lothario Spencer Matthews and Dolly Parton’s younger sister, Stella.

You can read the full list of all 20 celebs who are cooking in Celebrity MasterChef this year right here

More like this

Is there a trailer for Celebrity MasterChef 2018?

There is indeed - and it sees Gemma Collins saying "who knows - I could be the next Nigella?" and Spencer Matthews looking for a gold star.

There are also tears, and Gregg Wallace telling one celebrity that "you are absolutely smashing it".

Who are the judges on Celebrity MasterChef?

As if you need to ask! Gregg Wallace and John Torode are both returning to judge the celebs' efforts in the kitchen.

Advertisement

Celebrity MasterChef returns this August to BBC1