Bake Off viewers relieved as everyone lives to bake another day – but lots of people saw it coming

Terry’s absence from GBBO’s Dessert Week meant nobody was kicked out of the tent – but a strange editing choice gave this away in the middle of the episode

The Great British Bake Off was one man down for Dessert Week on Tuesday night, with Terry and his wonderful moustache absent from the show due to illness.

Given Terry’s non-appearance, the judges decided it wouldn’t be fair to send anybody home, so no bakers left the tent in Week Four.

However, this means that TWO contestants are likely to get the boot next week.

Viewers were relieved as everyone lived to bake another day – but lots of people were unsurprised by the non-elimination, partly because it has happened in previous years when a contestant has been unable to take part.

Nobody eliminated because Terry got to skip a week. We been knew #GBBO #DessertWeek pic.twitter.com/1UhfhXGQPF — Lisa Bird (@birdy87) September 18, 2018

However, many also saw this “twist” coming because of a strange edit, which used footage of all the bakers celebrating together part way through the episode…

Did anyone just spot the dodgy edit?! What was that? #gbbo pic.twitter.com/lNc2VJ0phg — Luis Troyano (@luistroyano) September 18, 2018

Karen is probably going but somehow i think the edit is pointing to a non-boot. Obviously i’ll delete this later if I’m wrong. #GBBO — Bad Monkey (@Bad__Monkey) September 18, 2018

Did Pru edit this weeks episode and give away the result AGAIN?! #GBBO pic.twitter.com/1knk0x2IYJ — Jennifer Shephard (@jen_shephard) September 18, 2018

Oops!

The Great British Bake Off continues on Tuesdays at 8pm on Channel 4