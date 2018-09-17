Accessibility Links

What time is QI on TV?

Sandi Toksvig quizzes contestants on weird and wonderful trivia

Sandi Toksvig returns as host – alongside regular panellist Alan Davies – for another series of QI, which quizzes contestants on their knowledge of the world’s most weird and wonderful facts.

Here’s everything you need to know.

QI airs on Mondays at 10pm on BBC2.

What’s the show about?

Opening with a revamped opening theme tune and titles, the beloved panel show’s format hasn’t changed much in the past 15 years.

QI (short for ‘Quite Interesting’) uses a new letter of the alphabet each series –this season it’s ‘P’ – exploring topics headed up under that letter. For example, this season we can look forward to Panimals, Public and Private, and Peril.

Alan Davies is the permanent panel guest with an equally permanent spot at the bottom of the scoreboard, while the other three panellists range from comedians to well-known actors and TV personalities.

