Big Brother contestant removed after “unacceptable” social media posts

19-year-old housemate Ellis Hillon has left the show after "offensive" posts emerged

Slightly earlier than expected, the last series of Big Brother on Channel 5 is already a housemate down.

19-year-old contestant Ellis Hillon has been removed from the reality show after an investigation into social media posts she made before entering the house.

Citing “offensive and unacceptable” posts, Big Brother confirmed on its Twitter account the housemate has left the show.

Rylan Clark-Neal, host of the Big Brother spin-off show Bit On The Side, also confirmed Hillon’s removal in a tweet.

Hillon reportedly posted a series of now-deleted tweets in 2014, when she was 15 years old, that contained racial slurs.

Channel 5 told RadioTimes.com that Hillon’s removal will be shown on tonight’s show.

Rodrigo Alves – the ‘Human Ken Doll’, who appeared as a contestant on the most recent series of the Celebrity version of the show –  was given a formal warning after he used racist language in the house. He was then removed following “a further incident”.

This series of the reality contest will be the show’s last on Channel 5 after the broadcaster axed both ‘civilian’ and celebrity versions of the series earlier this week.

In a statement following the announcement, the company said it was “excited about future possibilities for Big Brother in the UK”.

“Whilst disappointed not to reach an agreement with Channel 5 the decision opens up a new chapter and we are excited about future possibilities for Big Brother in the UK,” it said.

Big Brother continues at 10pm tonight, C5

