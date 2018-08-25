No details of the aforementioned incident have been revealed and it’s not clear if we’ll see Alves’ exit from the house on screen.

He previously caused controversy when he dropped the N-word in conversation. Alves, known to many as ‘The Human Ken Doll’, used the offensive term twice in a conversation about his love life, saying he was attracted to "n***** boys”.

The incident racked up over 1,000 complaints to broadcast watchdog Ofcom.

More like this

The Channel 5 show cautioned the contestant that he would be evicted if he repeated the word in future.

“Last night I was very excited to be here, and I had quite a lot to drink, and I was intoxicated,” Alves said in the diary room after his final warning. “Today I’m very hungover, and obviously I regret that, using the N-word, that was not necessary at all. It was just excitement.”

His exit comes just hours after Natalie Nunn became the first contestant to be booted out by the public vote. The US reality TV star was greeted by boos from the crowd as she made her exit.

Advertisement

“There has been a lot going on in the house so much. We are in there twenty-four hours a day. There are definitely people I will miss and those I could not care less about seeing again,” Nunn told presenter Emma Willis.