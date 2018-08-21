On Sunday's episode, Natalie had taken issue with the comedian and food presenter's jokes, saying she found them "offensive", with Hardeep defending them as "satire".

On Monday, the friction between the pair continued when they had a tense conversation about Hardeep cooking the majority of the meals in the house, with Natalie reflecting "he doesn't like me at all" and Hardeep saying he hoped she hadn't felt as if he had pushed anyone else out of the kitchen.

Natalie also complained to her fellow housemates about Hardeep's snoring, saying that it had kept her awake all night.

viewers aren't impressed

The theme of CBB this series is 'eye of the storm', and so far it certainly seems to be living up to its name.

